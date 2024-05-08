Words vs. Actions, and My Take on the 15th OIC Communique

08.05.2024 LISTEN

Sometimes very popular sayings can be problematic in the sense that they can be misused, misunderstood, and extremely dangerous at the mindset level. President Barrow repeated the popular saying 'actions speak louder than words' at the 15th OIC Banjul summit. Whereas the saying can mean well where a person, party, or nation(s) chooses only words where actions can be realized by the speaker(s) or writer(s); we must be very careful because it can be worse than comparing oranges with apples. Words should generally be compared with words, actions with actions. The world of words is a stage or bridge between thoughts and actions. Meaning words are sometimes confronting wrongs or simply seeing a new upcoming blessing. When confronting wrongs, the speaker may yet to be empowered enough and could be under a test called patience. If the devils whisper 'actions speak louder than words' in such, then respond at least I have good words instead of bad words and/or evil actions. You or the angels could be empowered to stop the wrongs. The most important part of the summit is still words, and no sane person will say every uttered or written word at the summit was of no or little value. Those who listened may have learned, those who read the communique may have learned a lot more, including folks like me who consider the communique largely weak, but still have good points.

The world of words is highly significant, from prayer, learning, criticisms, negotiations, etc are all largely words. So train your mind to appreciate words and avoid comparing it with actions. Like anyone I wish hypocritical leaders follow good words with good deeds, or even God to help a lot more with actions, with speed. This does not mean we ignore the good words of the poor, the leaders, the Lord, or the countless actions of the Lord we enjoy. Since the world of words is huge, sometimes even people on the same team may wish for better wordings, to realize achievements faster.

Rather than criticizing where I deem the communique weak, I instead want to strengthen where I agree with. Among the points I agree with includes, poverty alleviation, R&D, security cooperation, fighting corruption, and the double standard of the west and beyond.

Specific targets were lacking in the communique in my opinion. Helping human beings, including the poor, must include learning to the highest learning. I would have preferred the communique to say all member countries to attain over 99% literacy within five or xyz years. This will mean mandatory education up to age 18 or 20 years, plus a robust adult literacy above what Cuba had. Despite the beautiful theory of the Quhr-aahn on learning (ihqrah) and helping the poor, average Muslims sadly do not measure up with enough actions on the mentioned two. Leaders are not measured by wishes or only words, but what are your wishes, words, and actions towards the poorest? The children of the leaders and even the average middle class may attain conventional school, but the orphans and the poorest need both help and pressure. Target 100% literacy, including those with special needs. Since the Gambia happens to be holding the chairmanship for the next three years, I think we should not pitch only great ideas, but do special verification trials here to be replicated elsewhere. I hereby pledge, with the support of needed laws on attendance, I can help the Gambia attain over 99% literacy within 3 to 5 years. Of course we will need some money, but it will be less than the cost of a few kilometers of tar road. Transparency means Myself and others will not be significantly paid until it succeeds, and any corruption will be dealt with under the special OIC anti-corruption court.

Beside few more millions to ascertain basic education to the poorest, I believe the OIC or an organization like 'Muslims for higher learning (ihqrah)' should have periodical one billion dollar university investment. I have outlined how the fundraising of such can occur in a previous article on the internet and I can submit it to the OIC upon request. If it cannot be a grant, then let it be partial loan, and at least 25% of the available spaces be reserved for foreign OIC students. Again, I am about specific targets or quotas. The communique saying, all member countries must dedicate 2% to xyz % of their GDP on higher learning is much better than the vague wordings I perused. Like Nato valued 'defense' and demand at least 2% on weapons, then if OIC value Ihqrah (learning) it must 'exhort each other to truth': invest in learning more than wives and roads for the elite, for God to bless much more. I challenge our Foreign Affairs minister and president to understand, to humbly listen to me and pitch the ideas with hope. Mere sincere pitching may move God to bless us, but imagine if we help billions beyond our country?

Among the top security concerns of the world is a combination of neglecting the poor, from quality education to lack of employment. We should consider outlawing traditional learning camps and luckily the Lord has blessed us with Juts Quhr-aahn, a book that ascertains reading the quhr-aahn within 3 to 12 months. Since it is now on Amazon, it is vital for all member states to assign 12 to 100 people to verify the accuracy and push to have it as part of the conventional school curriculum. You can get it on Amazon and no one can cheat on the contents of the Quhr-aahn, just demand they write where they may disagree, and we proceed. Once countries like Senegal and Nigeria can ascertain our twelve year olds in conventional schools can read any chapter of the Quhr-aahn in simplified Arabic, the parents will choose conventional schools over hard camps, and bingo, we reduce the likelihood of joining terrorist groups, gangs, etc, and instead bring about inventors with the help of the Lord of types of learning, albeit some are much more efficient and effective than others.

Further On security, we tend to have leaders who over focus on their own security and neglect the poor? Even though the Banjul OIC summit was largely considered a success, a prominent Gambian writer, D.A. Jawo, lamented that not many heads of states came and perhaps due to security concerns. My point there is how much they value their own security versus the poor in their respective countries and the poorest in other OIC countries? Again, a communique that suggests countries should embrace a culture of cameras, especially by civilians will remove doubt and split the cost and responsibilities. This morning I woke up to the sad news that my rented place in the provinces was broken to. God helped me calm down, I laughed today perhaps more than the very thieves, and vowed to fight their type around the world if empowered enough, with billions... Few hours after, God inspired me how such villages can continue to complain about rising crimes or jointly purchase about four to xyz camera community drones, controlled by the civilians (villagers); another 4 to xyz camera drones by the government is cheaper and more effective than more good and corrupt police; and the rich towards everyone having their own 360 degree cameras. There is reduction or prevention of certain crimes when we seek and accept God's blessings. Or 'which one of the favors of your Lord will you deny', as blind, deaf, or dumb on even refusing to pitch to fellow diplomats or discussions on media houses? I have called for more book reviews and camera reviews on mainstream media, but if the communique urged for things like tax breaks or percentage refund on certain security cameras for the next year, to create a rush to buy among other things, it will boost security in multiple nations. The scenes of refugees is horrifying, the burden of hosting is increasingly harder, so all countries, especially OIC countries must remember conscience and very important verses in the Quhr-aahn. Is there a Muslim billionaire who will help buy a camera factory and fund further research towards worldwide culture of cameras? Should we have a case study in small Gambia, a world-class body and other security camera store, ten thousand drone cameras by government and civilians, etc and gauge the good it does, not just the possible 'evil' or exposing of evil folks? If the drone or xyz records a woman+ putting a nasty and scary looking mystics on a four street junction, who will sympathize vs urge for stiff punishments? Anytime I see such outside our family compound and next to a school, I wonder how many school going kids will step on it to fear in a manner that will affect them for a long time? The maker, the placer, and those who refuse to invest on culture of cameras to end such have lot more than atom's weight of sin against children -- sometimes our children go through what Atheists children will not go through, and it begs the question how terrible we would have been without the Quhr-aahn, or we refuse our responsibility through ch.103?

A big chunk of the communique was acknowledgement of efforts and a small part was about urging in vague language. Then it touches on the hypocrisy of the west arresting the brave students who protest over the atrocities in Gaza+? Our wrongs do not justify their wrongs, but if Iran and some other OIC members are sentencing people to death over protesting, then that part of the communique becomes too hypocritical. Unless I missed it, I cannot remember anywhere on the communique where it specifically urges member countries to respect dissent, allow freedom of speech, stop punishment over non-threatening words, etc. There are certain signs in the Quhr-aahn only the blind to be raised blind will miss it? When the Quhr-aahn repeatedly urged Muhhahm^mahd (pbuh) to have patience on words, it is for all of us, so let us never allow the best of Christians, Atheists, etc to be more tolerant of words than we are. Ch.103 has many branches, including patience having many branches. Among such branches is having patience on non-threatening words, but do not let cowards define what is threatening. Patience also includes letting God decide personal sins, it is not for humans to judge personal matters, but can always advise. Patience also includes letting God decide on judicial matters where insufficient evidence exists. I am not saying patience outside such does not exist or matter, but let humankind, especially Muslims know that chapter is a checklist. So your prayers, fasting, etc must not exempt you from checking how well you respect that checklist and urge humankind, not just Muslims, to respect the checklist. I pray to pass as an individual, but is it not nicer to pass with billions or millions of people? So I am urging all foreign affairs ministers and heads of states to consider every little thing I raise and work hard towards realizing them, openly and privately. May God bless us through Showlove Trinity: Let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer.

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.

Optional note:

As journalists, it is vital to pressure our leaders and confront their excuses. They may claim it is normal to be vague on such communique, but ask them what harm will it do to be more specific on some issues? New era demands new ways, or how will civilians know they should help invest on cameras to improve security? There are so many important measures lacking in OIC countries, and the illusion of trickle down theory is the biggest insult to the poor. If you look at the few millions pumped in the Gambia for the OIC summit, what percentage will directly help the poor to the poorest? They can claim indirect helping, but that is still a far fetched trickle down theory.

Yes we need a hall to host them, but spending 50 million dollars on a hall when 100 million dollars on boreholes+ can enable drought resistant and year round farming is a choice. I think we need the later much more and we must work towards achieving that more than we debate many issues. I have repeatedly offered one million dollar to do one district as example, secure food supplies as long as God is helping and you can resist questionable pressure from other leaders, but do accept good suggestions from any leader is not hampering sovereignty. The few new roads and many things through the OIC should be gauged on who it helps more and how to tax certain things to uplift the trying poor. Gambia is one of those countries that is significantly benefiting from Cuba health aid, and all thanks to mandatory education by Fidel Castro (pbuh). I am not saying he was a saint, but how many OIC countries thank him versus learn from him? The worst in the west+ may frown at mandatory education, but we must resist to have a leap and it will be a new normal with benefits. A human-being have largely the brain uplifting capabilities over animals, so let our gratitude includes helping the children of questionable parents.

Regarding Juts Quhr-aahn I pray God facilitates the best of Arab+ confront the worst of Arab+. Although arrogance is not exclusive to Arabs, A portion of Arabs are sadly too arrogant and cannot accept anything non-Arabic in origin. Those folks misled many super dummy blacks into forbidding even conventional schooling as 'Christian schooling', so Muslim blacks in Africa were very reluctant in sending their kids to conventional schools. Such facts contribute to not just the poor molding in camps of competition, but delayed Africa's economic progress. Since almost all OIC leaders will be sending their kids to conventional schools, it is vital to undo the harm among the poor. Again, this has very little to do with my possible financial+ gain, but countless benefits to the poorest beyond Africa. I am fairly certain God will make the book a success, but there are two main worries I have: 1. The Rich and middle class getting the book and forget the poorest, including the roaming boys of Senegal+. I have a plan for them and will unveil it, immediately God allows it. 2. Having some Arabs claim God bless only the Arabic writing Muhhahm^mahd and many good people cannot read, and some questionable Africans will follow them, as some already started to hint me ...

Although the accuracy of the whole book is beyond the average Journalists in many OIC countries, you can verify a few chapters. The rules and features can be appreciated by almost any high school student or graduate. So get a copy, write a review, and let us rescue our people. I wish God acts a lot more and realize with great success not just the available version, but help me with a great team to complete the countless work I want to do beyond the Quhr-aahn, but including some amazing other learning techniques to master the Quhr-aahn.

I was disappointed in how a summit so big did not use projectors and there was no sign language person. Yesterday, I was reading about how a sun-glass with AI and camera was greatly helping a blind person. First, if the OIC sponsors more research, God can bless us to make similar. An Iranian also made an amazing eye-lid camera, but what support will we give, from research, verification, and mass manufacturing for our brightest? Will we negotiate to help our blind folks get such glasses when we refuse even a sign language person for such an event? No! Do not think I own a share in that company or am looking for a job at OIC, except to do more than what all of you did, combined... I am not being arrogant, but you should get real thinkers in government and those humble enough to search for poor thinkers, with or without formal education. Caring folks and truthful folks remain to be the best leaders, without disrespect to 'intelligence' .

Since the communique failed to have certain specifics, but may update; I think media houses, especially African media houses should pitch 'community drone policing' for cities and villages. Availability is a big issue in poor countries like the Gambia, but if you cannot get a billionaire or few Gambian business folks to invest in such a mega store, then still try to get a few drones after thorough research. Where are the business person of the year and Yester-years if they cannot see the need and difference it will make? The cameras should be 360 degree recordings, the drone battery should be long lasting, check good warranties and other services. Once proven, folks in the diaspora may buy for their respective communities or ask villagers to sell cattle for such more than they complain... It will not stop all theft or certain crimes, but it will certainly curb many issues to those who appreciate it. Make it clear that individuals should still buy their own cameras for their compounds, cars, and body cameras when going out.