Sammi Awuku, the Chief Executive of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), has reiterated President Nana Addo's assertion that the persistent power crisis locally known as dumsor is over.

President Nana Addo, addressing the nation during the annual May Day celebration on May 1, 2024, declared that essential strides had been made in resolving the issues plaguing the power sector, leading to a marked improvement in electricity supply reliability.

“Over the period, the issues surrounding transformers and gas supply have been successfully resolved resulting in sufficient improvement in power supply reliability...Indeed, over the past few days, we have witnessed stable electricity supply across the country with no load-shedding reported anywhere yesterday,” the President announced.

During a discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Sammi Awuku expressed confidence that the power challenges are almost over.

He emphasized that government acted with prudence and diligence in handling the situation despite the call for a load-shedding timetable.

According to Mr. Awuku, the intelligence available to the government indicated that the power crisis was on the verge of being resolved, prompting the decision not to publish a load-shedding schedule.

"I confidently believe that we are almost seeing the end of this dumsor...Now that the government has got that broader view and with what I have seen, I am going with the President's comment on that," Awuku affirmed during the discussion.

