Ejisu by-election: 106,816 voters decide NPP’s bid to retain parliamentary majority

The future of the NPP's razor thin parliamentary majority is on the line as voters head to the polls today in the Ejisu constituency by-election.

106,816 registered voters are casting their ballots across 204 polling stations in 28 electoral areas to elect a replacement for the late John Kumah, who previously held the seat for the NPP.

Kumah's death early this year triggered the by-election, as the NPP looks to retain the constituency and safeguard its one-seat advantage in parliament.

However, the ruling party face a stiff challenge from Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former Ejisu NPP MP who is now running as an independent candidate.

Owusu Aduomi's presence in the race is crashing the NPP slowly, as he reportedly has strong support that can see him clinch the seat.

A pre-election poll by research firm Global InfoAnalytics found the contest too close to call between the NPP candidate Kwabena Boateng and Aduomi.

Losing Ejisu would wipe out the NPP's fragile parliamentary edge, potentially destabilizing the government of President Akufo-Addo which has barely six months to come to an end, as the President said at the last rally on Sunday.

Currently, the NPP holds 136 seats in the legislative house while the opposition NDC has 137 seats.