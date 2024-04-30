Taxi drivers in Bekwai declare support for Lawyer Ralph, Bawumia for rebranding their cars

30.04.2024 LISTEN

In a clear show of support for Lawyer Ralph and Dr. Bawumia, taxi drivers in the Bekwai constituency, Ashanti Region, are decorating their vehicles with campaign photos of the two candidates.

Their endorsement aims to bolster Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential bid and Ralph Poku-Adusei's candidacy for Member of Parliament in Bekwai, replacing outgoing MP Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise).

The drivers prominently displayed messages like "Bawumia for President 2024" and "Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei as MP for Bekwai" on their cars, underlining the significance of the NPP's stronghold in the Ashanti Region for the upcoming elections.

Speaking to the drivers, they expressed their endorsement of Dr. Bawumia for the presidency and Lawyer Ralph for the MP post, emphasizing the importance of their gesture in mobilizing NPP voters for the elections.

Ralph Poku-Adusei, expressing gratitude for the drivers' support, assured them of his commitment to serving Bekwai constituents and highlighted the priority Bekwai would have in a future Bawumia presidency.

Dr. Bawumia's nationwide campaign tour, which commenced April 29, 2024, includes visits to Bekwai constituency, as part of his issue-based campaign promising practical solutions for Ghana's future.

Ralph Poku-Adusei's ongoing campaign activities on the other hand, include an entrepreneurial skills training program for Bekwai indigenes, focusing on self-employable skills and income generation, demonstrating his commitment to community development.

The initiative which commenced on Monday, 8th April, climaxed Friday, 26th April 2024.

It attracted over two thousand indigenes of Bekwai on the first day from communities such as Bogyawe, Poano, Kokofu, Senfi, Dotom, and Anwiankwanta.

The income-generating skills training is aimed at providing all those who take advantage of it with self-employable skills.

Beneficiaries can also use the skills they gather to make basic items they may need for household consumption as well as commercial purchases.

The initiative dubbed; “Amansie Youth Project Phase 2,” is under the auspices of the Ralph Poku-Adusei Foundation and in collaboration with Gateway Skills Training Enterprise.

The training session has three models.

Model one had detergents, and participants were trained to do liquid soap, shower gel, washing powder, aftershave, and Parazone.

Model two focused on bakery, pastries, and drinks.

Subscribers to this model were trained in meat pie baking, cake making, shortbread making, Prekese, and Sobolo mixing.

The last model focused on farming and trained people in snail farming, mushroom farming, and fish farming (catfish/tilapia).

All participants are expected to graduate on Wednesday, 1 May 2024.

Ralph Poku-Adusei through his foundation, Ralph Poku-Adusei Foundation (RPAF), organised the first phase in 2023.

This entrepreneurial and income-generating skills training programme was held last year in Bekwai from Monday 24th to 26th of April 2023.