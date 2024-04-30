Is bro mate building castles in the air?

Friends, a good number of my cherished readers have requested that I once in a while give some lessons in English Language, I therefore, wish to respond to this need by throwing some light on a punctuation mark that has almost lost its significance.

Few people know the word "ampersand", but many people are familiar with the sign "&". The ampersand is an over-used abbreviation for the word "and". But its use should be limited to a few situations such as the names of certain companies, eg., Panin & Kakra Co. Ltd or in academic references like (Afrane & Nketia 2016).

Oops, let me stay focus on my article for the day so that I don't get overly thrilled and engage in some linguistic prescriptivisms. I feel very tired this morning. I had to arbitrate a case between a husband and wife last night -- it took me several hours in an attempt to settle the case, but I was not successful. God willing, I will continue with the arbitration today, and want advice from my esteemed readers. But before then let me give you a hint of the case for you to be in a better position to help me with ideas.

Kwame Peter staked a lottery hoping to win 500,000 Ghana Cedis. He was discussing with his wife, Adwoa, how the cash would be used if fortune smiles on them. Kwame mentioned that he was going to buy two cars, one for the use of the entire family and the other for his exclusive use. He warned that no other member of the family will sit in that car.

Adwoa insisted she will sit at the front passenger seat of the car, but Kwame told her that it will not be possible because that seat has been reserved for someone special. Adwoa suspected her husband of having extra marital affair and accused him of infidelity. Kwame slapped her and that was what brought about the wahala. Adwoa is seeking divorce and I had to intervene.

The story of Kwame Peter and Adwoa may sound funny, but that is exactly what is happening right here oo. Some people are building castles in the air too.

How can someone promise us bread and better when he is one of the leading members of a government that has messed up our economy.

Anthony Obeng Afrane