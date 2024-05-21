Ghana Needs Free and Fair Elections

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Brian Acheampong have made declarations that not only undermine democratic principles but also cast doubt on the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s commitment to a transparent and fair electoral process. Their statements raise significant concerns about the integrity of the upcoming 2024 elections.

President Nana Akufo-Addo's emphatic declaration that he will hand over power to an NPP president after the elections is both irresponsible and undemocratic. This statement suggests a predetermined outcome that undermines the very essence of a free and fair election. It implies that the election results are already decided, thereby discouraging voter participation and eroding trust in the electoral process.

Ethically, it is improper for a sitting president to make such a declaration. The role of the president should be to ensure that elections are conducted impartially, allowing citizens to choose their leaders without interference. By asserting that the NPP will retain power, Akufo-Addo is violating the ethical norms expected of a democratic leader. This rhetoric not only questions his commitment to democracy but also portrays a disregard for the will of the people.

Similarly, Brian Acheampong’s remarks that the NPP will not hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) further illustrate a troubling trend. Acheampong’s statement implies that the NPP is prepared to go to any lengths to maintain power, even if it means compromising the electoral process. This stance is particularly alarming given the current economic hardships faced by Ghanaians, which should ideally lead to a change in leadership through a fair election.

Acheampong’s rhetoric highlights a strategy focused on retaining power rather than addressing the needs of the citizens. By dismissing the possibility of an NDC victory outright, the NPP is showing a blatant disregard for democratic principles and the electorate's voice. This attitude not only undermines the legitimacy of the electoral process but also sets a dangerous precedent for future elections.

As we approach the 2024 elections, it is crucial for Ghanaian voters to advocate for free and fair elections and support leaders who are committed to transparency, accountability, and the long-term development of the country. The statements made by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Brian Acheampong are not only ethically and morally wrong but also indicative of a broader strategy to retain power at any cost.

Given the failures of the NPP under Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia, particularly in managing the economy, it is evident that Ghana needs a change in leadership. John Mahama of the NDC presents a viable alternative, with a vision focused on economic stability, transparency, and sustainable development. It is imperative that we, as voters, ensure that the 2024 elections are free and fair, and that we elect a leader who will truly serve the interests of Ghana.

Ebenezer Ato Ntarkurfah Jackson, Cornell University, MBA Class of 2015, [email protected]