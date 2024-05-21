Asiedu-Nketia Must First Address the Indemnity Clause

If the “Bui Dam Woyome,” officially known as Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia, the coup-plotting and ballot-rigging National Chairman of Ghana’s main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was genuinely interested in saving the country, as he was widely reported to have told some Atlanta, Georgia, US-based party stalwarts and strategists (See “You will vomit what you've looted – Asiedu Nketia warns Akufo-Addo's appointees ” Modernghana.com 5/3/24), he would not have been constantly, consistently and adamantly rigging his party’s electioneering ballots and voters’ register and Presidential Elections with former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, since at least 2012, to ensure the criminal imposition of the Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, to wit, Mr. John “European Airbus Payola” Dramani Mahama on the hardworking and the longsuffering Ghanaian citizens and voters, the very people who have twice rejected him.

Yet, the wiry-framed former Elementary School Arithmetic Teacher from Seikwa, in the Akufo-Addo-created Bono Region, the same native region as the morally irredeemable Dr. Afari-Gyan, who stole millions of cedis as a Bui Dam Board-of-Directors Member, has the chutzpah to warn the most visionary and dynamic Fourth-Republican President, namely, the lame-duck Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, of being poised to ensuring that a highly unlikely Second Mahama Government would force each and every government official of the present Akufo-Addo cabinet found to have creamed Ghanaian taxpayers to not only return such allegedly stolen monies with interest and punitive damages, but also be sentenced to long prison sentences with hard labor.

Now, would the Bui Dam Woyome also look Ghanaian citizens and voters straight in the eye and tell us that, indeed, the longtime former General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has returned to our National Treasury, each and every pesewa that the career sinecure-recipient member of dozens of state and corporate boards illegally and criminally extorted from Ghanaian taxpayers, including his downright bizarre and democratically offensive invitation by Speaker Alban S K Bagbin to sit on the Parliamentary Board and play undue interference for Candidate-General John (Ouagadougou-Nkonfem Flying) Dramani Mahama and the institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress?

You see, what we have here is a classical case of Mr. Kwaterekwa, that is, Mr. Nude, promising the overwhelming majority of Ghanaian citizens and voters a bolt of cotton print, apiece, in the frenetic runup to the watershed December 2024 General Election, in particular the December 7, 2024, Presidential Election. At any rate, where and how in Heaven’s Name, as well as why in Heaven’s Name, would the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress be holding his party’s 2024 Electioneering-Campaign Strategy Session in Atlanta, Georgia, right here in the United States of America where, for decades, the NDC apparatchiks have been telling Ghanaians that successive American governments, since Ghana’s Independence, have been using the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to harass and destabilize the Ghanaian governments, including the Rawlings-founded and chaperoned junta of the erstwhile Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) and, presently, the kleptomaniacal institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress, and not at the lavish Adabraka, Accra, Headquarters of the latter party?

At any rate, let the Pesky Mosquito inform Ghanaian taxpayers, precisely how many cedis and pesewas the Mahama and the Asiedu-Nketia Gang of Mafia Thugs was able to retrieve from the GH₡ 51.2 million Alfred Agbesi Woyome-fronted loot from our National Treasury that just recently, Mr. Martin ABK Amidu, the summarily fired Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, told a standing-room-only audience in the auditorium of the Tamale Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS), had actually been deliberately and criminally engineered by the “mysteriously vanished” President John Evans Atta-Mills and the latter’s first Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, namely, Mrs. Betty Mould-Iddrisu.

Ultimately and, once again, what is most significant to highlight here is the shamefully obvious fact that the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress and his pathologically kleptomaniacal vanguard associates of the National Democratic Congress have absolutely no practically meaningful or worthwhile national development agenda for any progressive-minded bona fide Ghanaian citizen to look forward to, except raw and sheer vendetta, of which Ghanaians have been served more than adequately in the past by these self-righteous Faux-Apostles of Probity, Accountability, Transparency and Justice. Ghanaians are well poised to moving swiftly up the global development latter, not to be primitively and savagely held back in perpetuity in the lurid manner being villainously advocated and promoted by the former Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-appointed Deputy Defense Minister and recent superannuated graduate of the Senior-Staff College of the Teshie-, Accra, based Ghana Armed Forces.

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

May 3, 2024

