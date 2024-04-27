ModernGhana logo
Veteran sports commentator Joe Lartey has died

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced with great sadness the sudden demise of its patron, Mr. Joe Lartey Snr.

He passed away at the age of 96 on Friday, April 26, 2024.

As the first president of SWAG, Mr. Lartey played a pivotal role in bringing life to Ghana’s sports through his exceptional commentary.

In a social media post on Saturday, April 27, 2024, SWAG confirmed the tragic news and extended its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Mr. Lartey.

The association also stated that further details regarding the demise and funeral arrangements will be communicated later.

