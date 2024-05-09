Reducing The High Cost Of Mobile Data And Airtime In Ghana: A Call To Action For Digital Inclusion And Economic Empowerment

09.05.2024 LISTEN

Dear Honorable Minister,

I am writing to bring to your attention the pressing issue of high mobile data usage and airtime costs in our country. As you are aware, the youth of our nation are facing unprecedented challenges, including high rates of unemployment. Many young people rely on their mobile devices to access information, seek opportunities, and connect with the world.

However, the exorbitant costs of mobile data and airtime are hindering their ability to do so. This not only limits their economic empowerment but also restricts their access to education, information, and social connections. It is imperative that we address this issue to ensure that our youth are not left behind in the digital age.

Furthermore, I want to highlight the difficulty of buying data in Ghana, particularly for minimum wage workers. The current minimum wage in Ghana is GHS14.88 per day, which is approximately $2.50 USD. With the cost of 1GB of mobile data ranging from GHS5 to GHS10, it is clear that many workers struggle to afford this basic necessity.

If working individuals are complaining about the high cost of data, imagine the struggles of the unemployed, who have even fewer resources to spare. The digital divide is already a significant obstacle to economic empowerment; we must not exacerbate it with unaffordable data costs.

Ghanaians are tired of the kind of hardship we are going through as a country. The fact that what a citizen can eat in a day is a problem because the work is not there for you to even do to get the money, let alone asking someone who does not have it to give you. The fact is that those who have it do not know when the next meal will come, and hence hide or find it difficult to give.

Since things are very hard, with an increment in poverty reflected daily in the lives of citizens, can't common data be cheap for citizens to use for communication, research, or even entertainment while thinking about when the next meal will come from? In this digital age, data has become a fundamental human right, and it is our responsibility to ensure that it is accessible and affordable for all.

The issue bothering me is that we consistently talk about Digitalization of the economy and how the economy will drive on this system, but it is costing to buy airtime to make calls or even data to do something of very importance, why the high cost of these items? We can't buy data, so the need to digitize the economy is just cheap political talk unless there is a drastic change in the price of telecom products they sell to us since Government have more than 80% shares in the Telecom.

What concerns me is I don't know if it is the grand agenda of the current Government to deny us from getting access to cheaper data because in the developed countries data is something everyone works with, and it is cheaper to make calls both video or voice and can help you achieve everything on the internet, but in Ghana, for instance, it is otherwise.

In comparison to other countries, Ghana's mobile data costs are relatively low, but still a significant burden for many citizens, particularly the youth. According to recent data:

Ghana: GHS5-10 per GB (1st in Africa, 12th globally)

Egypt: GHS23-30 per GB (15th in Africa, 63rd globally)

Kenya: GHS9-12 per GB (5th in Africa, 25th globally)

Nigeria: GHS7-10 per GB (3rd in Africa, 18th globally)

South Africa: GHS5-10 per GB (2nd in Africa, 13th globally)

United States: GHS2.50-3.50 per GB (84th globally)

United Kingdom: GHS3-4 per GB (74th globally)

Canada: GHS3.50-4.50 per GB (67th globally)

Australia: GHS4-5 per GB (61st globally)

To bridge the digital divide and unlock the potential of our youth, I urge you to work with stakeholders to reduce the cost of mobile data and airtime, making it more accessible and affordable for all.

I believe that your leadership and commitment to our country's progress can make a significant difference in this regard without any political eyes of one gaining anything in returns. I look forward to seeing your response and the positive change that will undoubtedly come from your efforts.

Sincerely,

Hon. Simon Yaw Awadzi

Assemblyman-Aborlove Nolopi -KeMA

0558589873