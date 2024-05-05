Walewale NPP: Constituency Chairman endorsement of Tiah Mahama as PC prejudicial, baseless — Area Coordinators

The chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Walewale constituency of the Northern Region, is facing criticism from constituency coordinators over his purported endorsement of Dr. Tiah Mahama Kabiru in the ongoing parliamentary primary election dispute.

In a statement dated May 3, the area coordinators said they "wish to categorically disassociate ourselves from any claims made in the aforementioned letter regarding the endorsement of Dr. Tiah Mahama Kabiru" for the NPP parliamentary ticket.

The coordinators described the circulation of "misleading and prejudicial statements" by the constituency chairman as undermining the integrity of the electoral process and exacerbating tensions within the constituency.

"Such actions not only undermine the integrity of our electoral process but also exacerbate the tensions and divisions within our constituency," said the group.

The coordinators stressed that the issue of endorsement is currently before the National Executive Committee and the Tamale High Court, and any statements are "premature and baseless" until a resolution.

They called for patience and restraint as the matter is resolved through "established legal and procedural channels" in accordance with democratic principles and the rule of law.

This comes amid an ongoing legal dispute challenging the outcome of the NPP primary between incumbent MP Lariba Zuwera Abudu and contestant Dr. Abdul-Karibu Tia Mahama, a presidential staffer who won the contest.