20.04.2024 Health

2024 World Oral Health Day: Ghanaians Need Talk to a Dentist Awareness

By Frank Owusu Obimpeh II Contributor
According to the World Health Organization, globally, about 3.9 billion people suffer from one oral health condition or the other with tooth decay being the most prevalent oral disease. It has been established that children with poor oral health are more likely to suffer self-confidence and self-esteem issues.

These days, in Ghana we have realized highest cause of dental health issues and the world health organisation. WHO, between 1990 and 2019, estimated case numbers of oral diseases increased by more than 1 billion, which translates to a 5o per cent increase, higher than the population increase of about 45 per cent in the same period.Further, oral health if not taken care of leads to the effects of poor dental health which can be a contributing factor to severe health issues such as cardiovascular disease, obesity, strokes and breathing problems

World Oral Health Day is aimed to targets individuals, schools, educational institutions, youth and policymakers to promote good oral health for all and aimed at synergizing governments, health associations and the general public to work together to achieve healthier mouths and happier lives.

