ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.05.2024 Social News

Austin Gamey criticizes gov't review of labour act

Austin Gamey criticizes gov't review of labour act
03.05.2024 LISTEN

A Labour Analyst, Austin Gamey has criticised the technical committee’s review of the Labour Act, particularly its proposal requiring employers to provide thorough explanations for dismissing employees.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, that the government aims to pass the new labour bill into law by year-end.

This bill suggests significant alterations to the structure, architecture, and judicial functions of the National Labour Commission.

In an interview with Citi News, Gamey stated that the proposed changes are unnecessary as similar reviews already exist.

“Existing labour act 651, that has been transferred unto the present one, they've added things that are in other laws that have been transferred and make it bulky. That is about all that they have done. The issue about women having complications, they are all part of our laws.

“When a woman is pregnant and has complications, that woman is protected and no woman who is bedridden is forced to come to work. You have to stay and deliver. And that is the practice today also. So it's nothing new.

“What we are seeking to do which will have to be rejected at all costs is the attempt to restructure the Labour Commission as if the government will be there forever. And therefore they want to because they are not managing labour-related matters very well.

-Citinewsroom

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Two off-duty Police Officers shot by unknown gunmen on motorbike at Trasacco Two off-duty Police Officers shot by unknown gunmen on motorbike at Trasacco

1 hour ago

Lets fight monetisation of our democracy- Abu Kansangbata Let’s fight monetisation of our democracy- Abu Kansangbata

1 hour ago

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman attends central regional NDC meeting Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman attends central regional NDC meeting

1 hour ago

Investigations into Cecilia Dapaahs scandal not closed – AG Investigations into Cecilia Dapaah’s scandal not closed – AG

1 hour ago

Austin Gamey criticizes gov't review of labour act Austin Gamey criticizes gov't review of labour act

1 hour ago

Cecilia Abena Dapaahs case incomplete without FBIs finding – Edudzi Tameklo Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s case incomplete without FBI’s finding – Edudzi Tameklo

1 hour ago

Ill give Kayayei workers tricycles if elected President – Dr Ankrah I’ll give ‘Kayayei’ workers tricycles if elected President – Dr Ankrah

1 hour ago

Bawumia commissions first phase of Appiatse reconstruction project Bawumia commissions first phase of Appiatse reconstruction project

1 hour ago

Nti fertilizer was not submitted for testing — Witness in Opunis trial confirms Nti fertilizer was not submitted for testing — Witness in Opuni’s trial confirms

2 hours ago

Family of Ghanaian fishery observer demand answers months after his death Family of Ghanaian fishery observer demand answers months after his death

Just in....
body-container-line