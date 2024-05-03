ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman attends central regional NDC meeting

NDC Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman attends central regional NDC meeting
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Running Mate of the Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, attended a forum of Regional Executives.

It also included Constituency Executives, the Parliamentary caucus, representatives of the Central Region caucus and representatives of the Central Regional Council of Elders at the University of Cape Coast’s School of Graduate Studies Conference Room.

Addressing them Professor Opoku-Agyemang commended the Regional Chairman, Prof Richard Asiedu and his team for organizing the Forum and encouraged them to remain committed to the cause of the party and, shared with them, some key promising strategies for winning power in the December elections.

She resolved to make sure the region turned green by winning convincingly in both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The forum discussed many issues relating to winning 20 constituencies in the region.

The Forum was also used to raise Funds in support of the Party’s activities in the region.

Special donations were made by some members to support the region and the constituencies in the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

In attendance were Party Executives, the Minority Leader, Mr Ato Forson, Nana Brew Butler, Chairman of the Central Region Caucus in Accra, Members of Parliament, Parliamentary candidates and many Party executives and activists.

GNA

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Two off-duty Police Officers shot by unknown gunmen on motorbike at Trasacco Two off-duty Police Officers shot by unknown gunmen on motorbike at Trasacco

1 hour ago

Lets fight monetisation of our democracy- Abu Kansangbata Let’s fight monetisation of our democracy- Abu Kansangbata

1 hour ago

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman attends central regional NDC meeting Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman attends central regional NDC meeting

1 hour ago

Investigations into Cecilia Dapaahs scandal not closed – AG Investigations into Cecilia Dapaah’s scandal not closed – AG

1 hour ago

Austin Gamey criticizes gov't review of labour act Austin Gamey criticizes gov't review of labour act

1 hour ago

Cecilia Abena Dapaahs case incomplete without FBIs finding – Edudzi Tameklo Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s case incomplete without FBI’s finding – Edudzi Tameklo

1 hour ago

Ill give Kayayei workers tricycles if elected President – Dr Ankrah I’ll give ‘Kayayei’ workers tricycles if elected President – Dr Ankrah

1 hour ago

Bawumia commissions first phase of Appiatse reconstruction project Bawumia commissions first phase of Appiatse reconstruction project

1 hour ago

Nti fertilizer was not submitted for testing — Witness in Opunis trial confirms Nti fertilizer was not submitted for testing — Witness in Opuni’s trial confirms

2 hours ago

Family of Ghanaian fishery observer demand answers months after his death Family of Ghanaian fishery observer demand answers months after his death

Just in....
body-container-line