03.05.2024 Crime & Punishment

Two off-duty Police Officers shot by unknown gunmen on motorbike at Trasacco

03.05.2024 LISTEN

There has been a shooting incident at Block factory, East Trassacco, in the Great Accra Region.

Two off-duty police officers have been fatally shot by unknown gunmen on a motorbike.

According to a statement from the Ghana Police Service, the shooting occurred in front of the private residence of the officers on Thursday, May 2.

“The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for two gunmen who fatally shot two off duty Police officers sitting in front of their private residence at Block factory, East Trassacco, Accra, today Thursday 2nd May 2024 at about 6:00pm

“The gunmen did not take anything from the victims and sped off on a motorbike,” parts of the statement from the Police said.

In its release, the Ghana Police Service indicated that an intelligence-led operation is underway to get the suspects arrested.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Two off-duty Police Officers shot by unknown gunmen on motorbike at Trasacco

