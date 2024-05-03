ModernGhana logo
03.05.2024

Let’s fight monetisation of our democracy- Abu Kansangbata

Mr Abu Kansangbata, former Upper West Deputy Regional Minister has called on all to come on board against monitisation of politics.

“One of the major issues is the increasing influence of money in politics, leading to “moneycracy.”

The trend he said threatened the fairness and integrity of democratic processes, shifting power towards the wealthy rather than merit or public will in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

Another concern he added was the erosion of democratic values and principles.

He added “Upholding democratic norms and values is crucial for the future of Ghana, emphasizing the importance of freedom, equality, and justice for all.

He called on Ghanaians to be vigilant in their choice of future leaders to avoid deceitful promises.

GNA

