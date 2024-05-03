ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Investigations into Cecilia Dapaah’s scandal not closed – AG

Headlines Investigations into Cecilia Dapaahs scandal not closed – AG
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Isaac Wilberforce Mensah, Spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, has denied allegations that the office has closed investigations into the alleged scandal involving former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

This comes after the office advised the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) against conducting money laundering investigations into the affairs of the former Sanitation Minister.

This advice was based on the Attorney General's conclusion that the request by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to EOCO to initiate money laundering investigations into Cecilia Dapaah's affairs was unfounded.

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to reopen investigations into the scandal involving the former Sanitation Minister if he is elected President.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Mr. Mahama stated, “My government will reopen investigations into alleged acts of corruption and graft in the Cecelia Dapaah case.”

Speaking on Citi FM Eyewitness News interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Thursday, Mr. Mensah clarified that the office’s advice did not imply that it had ceased investigations into the matter.

He explained that neither the Office of the Special Prosecutor nor the FBI had established any offence.

“What the AG has done is not to close any door for investigation. We have not closed any door for investigation. The AG has indicated already that the police are investigating this matter.

“Even most of the documents that the OSP relied on for its investigations were documents procured from the police or obtained from the Ghana Police Service. So how has the AG or the Office of the AG by this letter closed investigations. It is thus certainly not what the letter sought to suggest."

Regarding the former president’s assertion about reopening investigations if he becomes president, the Spokesperson of the AG’s Office stated that the office is committed to serving irrespective of the administration.

“No, the department we are here to serve the country. The office of the AG transcends administrations. So yes. If investigations are opened and there is the need to prosecute. Why not. But as it stands now no crime has been established,” he stated.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Two off-duty Police Officers shot by unknown gunmen on motorbike at Trasacco Two off-duty Police Officers shot by unknown gunmen on motorbike at Trasacco

1 hour ago

Lets fight monetisation of our democracy- Abu Kansangbata Let’s fight monetisation of our democracy- Abu Kansangbata

1 hour ago

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman attends central regional NDC meeting Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman attends central regional NDC meeting

1 hour ago

Investigations into Cecilia Dapaahs scandal not closed – AG Investigations into Cecilia Dapaah’s scandal not closed – AG

1 hour ago

Austin Gamey criticizes gov't review of labour act Austin Gamey criticizes gov't review of labour act

1 hour ago

Cecilia Abena Dapaahs case incomplete without FBIs finding – Edudzi Tameklo Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s case incomplete without FBI’s finding – Edudzi Tameklo

1 hour ago

Ill give Kayayei workers tricycles if elected President – Dr Ankrah I’ll give ‘Kayayei’ workers tricycles if elected President – Dr Ankrah

1 hour ago

Bawumia commissions first phase of Appiatse reconstruction project Bawumia commissions first phase of Appiatse reconstruction project

1 hour ago

Nti fertilizer was not submitted for testing — Witness in Opunis trial confirms Nti fertilizer was not submitted for testing — Witness in Opuni’s trial confirms

2 hours ago

Family of Ghanaian fishery observer demand answers months after his death Family of Ghanaian fishery observer demand answers months after his death

Just in....
body-container-line