Is there a possible-creative-solution to finding money to fund unpaid benefits of 2002 cohort of retrenched ex-GPHA workers?

09.04.2024 LISTEN

Dear critical-reader, the question to ponder over is: Is there a feasible possible-creative-solution to the problem of unpaid retrenchment benefits still owed a 2002 cohort of over 4,000 former Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) workers?

Surely, dear critical-reader, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that there actually is a creative win-win solution, in plain sight, to finding the wherewithal to fund the still unpaid benefits of the 2002 cohort of retrenched GPHA workers said to number over 4,000?

With the greatest respect, it would be helpful all round, if their leaders, such as Mr. Steven Ashitey Adjei (aka Moshake), focused on finding such solutions - instead of disrespecting a former President, whose tenure as President, ended as far back as January 7th, 2017. No? Hmmm, 3y3nsem piiiii oooo...

For starters, there is no question that the GPHA is a very valuable entity with great hidden value. The question is: If it is feasible (and, it is a big if, lol), could the powers that be, not raise millions of interest-free-cash - were the Ghanaian nation-state to offload some of its shares in GPHA, on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) in an initial public offer (IPO), of shares?

Perhaps the government-of-the-day, could do so by unbundling GPHA, operations-wise, using the Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL), model of partial-privatisation of a hithereto 100 percent state-owned entity - on the understanding that a decent number of the shares in the IPO, will be allocated to the 2002 cohort of entrenched ex-GPHA workers, whose benefits are apparently still unpaid?

That's a possible-creative-solution to the problem of unpaid retrenchment benefits, still owed those former GPHA workers said to number over some 4000 individuals.

Finally, dear critical-reader, one's widow's mite contribution outlined above, is certainly worth their while to consider, in one's humble view - and, is much, much more productive all round, than their risking being accused by some, of using the plight and misery of hard-up retirees, as political football. Definitely. As wise and aspirational Africans, dear critical-reader, let us therefore rather focus on finding new possible-creative-solutions that will enable the nation to find the wherewithal to fund the unpaid benefits of 2002 cohort of retrenched ex-GPHA workers. A word to the wise...