Atta-Mills Was Not as Lucky as Water-Carrying General Mosquito

He has yet to answer any relevant and critical questions about the “mysterious” death of then-incumbent President John Evans Atta “Woyome” Mills. Yet, the wiry-framed Brutus-look-alike man who has been rigging the ballot for the Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the country’s main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), namely, Mr. Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia, would have the Asante Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, answer questions regarding the widely alleged foul play surrounding the recent demise of Dr. John Kumah who, until his tragic and untimely passing, was a Deputy Finance Minister in the present Akufo-Addo Administration, as well as the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Edweso/Ejisu Constituency, in the Asante Region (See “John Kumah's death: I now carry my own water anywhere I go – Asiedu Nketia” Modernghana.com 3/28/24).

One wonders why the superannuated graduate of the Senior-Staff College of the Ghana Armed Forces had also not told his Asempa-Fm Radio interviewer and “Ekosii Sen” program host that he has also decided to carry along his own food wherever he goes these days, since Dr. Kumah has been widely alleged to have died of food poisoning, a wild and an apparently baseless allegation which the widow of the deceased has forcefully and publicly rejected. The stubborn insistence of the former Dynastic General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress and, presently, the National Chairman of the latter party, on peddling whole-cloth lies about the abrupt and tragic passing of the Deputy Finance Minister raises very serious and critical questions about the “mysterious” passing of an incumbent President Atta-Mills, which the then Vice-President John “Brazil Embraer Racketeering” Dramani Mahama publicly and euphorically celebrated as an auspicious and a veritable act of Divine Providence that was specially aimed at the opportune selection and the election of the first postcolonial born Ghanaian leader.

Since then, the former Bono-Seikwa elementary school math teacher who is also popularly known as “General Mosquito,” has fashioned a pet avocation out of rigging the ballot for the Bole-Bamboi native from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, the most recent of which concerned the scandalous prevention of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, the former Atta-Mills-appointed Finance Minister, from fairly and transparently contesting the Serial and the Dynastic NDC Presidential Candidate for the party’s topmost ticket in the runup to the 2024 General Election.

That the Autopsy Report regarding the forensically ascertained cause of death of President Atta-Mills has never been released or published by the previous Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress, ought to give critically thinking and progressive-minded and patriotic Ghanaian citizens great cause for concern, especially in view of the fact that it was also under the watch of the infamous “Shit-Bomber” that the investigation into the horrific early morning bedroom-stabbing death of Mr. Joseph Boakye-Danquah Adu, grandson of the legendary and the immortalized Doyen of Modern Ghanaian Politics, was deliberately botched by Messrs. Mahama and John Kudalor, the Mahama-appointed former Inspector-General (IGP) of the Ghana Police Service, by the very public and flagrant removal of the Chief Investigator originally assigned to case, to wit, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, at the time of the widely suspected assassination of Mr. Boakye-Danquah Adu, Commander of the Greater-Accra Regional Police.

As we have written about the foregoing innumerable times, Dr. Akuffo-Dampare would shortly be functionally demoted, perhaps punitively, to the relatively marginal post of Rector of the Winneba Police-Training Academy, in nearby Central Region. Now, we have said time and time again, on these very pages or this Modern Ghana Portal, that the key actors connected with the deliberately royally botched investigation into the savage slaying of the extant New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for Akyem-Abuakwa-North, in President Akufo-Addo’s electoral and political stronghold of the Eastern Region, cannot keep mum in perpetuity. Truth suppressed, it has been globally acknowledged, no matter how long, will definitely and invariably rise up again!

You see, it did not have to take a morally shameless and clinically unconscionable “Lt-Col.” Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia the recent passing of Dr. John Kumah to come to the sobering realization and conclusion that, henceforth, in classical Shakespearean parlance, he had to decide to become his own best friend. The apparently flat refusal by the previous Mahama regime to seriously and thoroughly investigate the point-blank shooting death of Mr. Peter Kenyenso, and the inexcusably rude public telling off of a legitimately inquisitive then Main Opposition Leader Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, at the time the Mahama-appointed substantive Communications Minister, ought to inform all national-security conscious bona fide Ghanaian citizens that the grossly ill-advised return of the Mahama and the Mosquito Posse to Jubilee House could dangerously and effectively spell the doom of the present auspicious climate of security in the country.

And by the way, the late Mr. Peter Kenyenso was also the Mahama-appointed District Chief Executive Officer of the Nkwanta-South Constituency, in the Akufo-Addo-created Oti Region. Presently, the Nkwanta-South Constituency or Electoral District has been elevated to the status of an urban municipality by President Akufo-Addo.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

March 28, 2024

