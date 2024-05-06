NPP’s Sterling Performance Record Will Take Candidate Bawumia to Jubilee House, Not the Approval of John Mahama

When it comes to the scandalous public display of arrogance and imperious hostility towards the democratic rule of law and order, President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has absolutely no edge or any morally undue advantage over the equally snooty and disdainful twice-defeated, one-term former President and the Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). It therefore comes as absolutely nothing short of a classical slapstick comedy for the Bole-Bamboi native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, to so cavalierly presume to have the moral authority or edge to warn the Leprechaun of Akyem-Abomosu and Kyebi, vis-à-vis what the former Arch-Lieutenant to the late President John Evans Atta-Mills has been doing for at least a decade-and-odd years now (See "Election 2024: We won't allow you manipulate the process in favour of Bawumia — Mahama to Akufo-Addo” Modernghana.com 4/29/24).

Now, he would be grossly mistaken to think or suppose that the overwhelming majority of registered and eligible Ghanaian voters have so soon and suddenly completely forgotten about the deliberate and flagrant rigging of last year’s National Democratic Congress-sponsored 2024 Presidential-Election Primary that witnessed the overt and brazen elimination of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor from fairly and squarely participating in the same, a willful and deliberate corruption of civilized democratic culture, which most of the foremost stalwarts of the party publicly and nonchalantly acknowledged had been purposely rigged up to favor the very same 2012 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, whom Mr. Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia publicly and sheepishly confessed in a radio interview had been deliberately allowed to literally steal the 2012 Presidential Election by Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, the NDC-appointed and longest-serving and royally disgraced Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

Now, where was God or Divine Providence in the details of such criminally minded and the heinous corrupting of the 2023 Presidential-Election Primary, for Candidate-General John “Ford Expedition Payola” Dramani Mahama to be so outrageously and blasphemously asserting that: “It is only the votes of the good people of Ghana and the will of Almighty God that will determine who succeeds him [i.e. Akufo-Addo], and also that, “It is the people’s power” that is apt to effectively and definitively shape our nation’s future”? As well, where was God in the details of the 2012 (Or was it the 2016?) NDC’s Presidential-Primary Election that witnessed the summary and the scandalous expulsion from the party of Mr. George Boateng, the former Oyarefa, Greater-Accra, Constituency Organizer, who had dared to boldly exerted his inalienable democratic right to challenge a bumbling and grossly incompetent then-incumbent President Mahama, who had literally run the country’s economy aground?

With the Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, we are talking about a prime national security risk and threat here. This is a pathologically and a morbidly self-infatuated kleptomaniac and, of course, a megalomaniac, who never opened up s single inquest or investigation into any of the at least a half-dozen election-related incidents of violence and criminal acts of hostilities that rocked the country under his watch. Yet, Yagbonwura Okogufuo Kwame Gonja has the chutzpah to self-righteously question the moral and the professional integrity of Nana Akufo-Addo on the Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Byelection Violence, which was wholly provoked by a thuggish gang of some key operatives of the National Democratic Congress, characteristically and predictably led by Mr. Samuel George Nartey – aka Sam George – the pistol-packing and black-leather jacket sporting National Democratic Congress-sponsored Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, in the Greater-Accra Region.

That it was an egregious violation of election protocol for a criminally minded Sam George to have illegally crossed into a Constituency well outside his own Ningo-Pramptam Constituency to deliberately cause mayhem and savagely intimidate supporters of this stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party, does not seem to the least bother an overnight born-again democratic infamous Rawlings-appointed “Shit-Bomber.” But then, wasn’t Sam “Boy” George also once a Presidential Staffer of the Mahama Jubilee House? And for the avoidance of any doubt, the interested Dear Reader may want to either personally compare notes with Dr. Okoh Vanderpuije, the NDC’s Member of Parliament and former Atta-Mills-appointed Mayor of the Greater-Accra Metropolis. Or better yet, the interested Dear Reader may want to access the several media reports that quoted a recently retired Mayor Vanderpuije at the time of the Sam George-led Ayawaso-West-Wuogon Byelection acts of voter intimidation and plain terrorism.

Now, this is the kind of morally reprobate Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) Gravy-Train Conductor who would have Ghanaians, who have already decisively rejected his Jubilee House’s return overtures out of hand, that he is, somehow, better suited or qualified to run the affairs of the very Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana that he once completely plunged into Stygian darkness for some four-and-half of the most protracted years in the history of postcolonial Ghana.

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]