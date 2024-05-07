NDC Defanged on Stolen BVR Pretext to Impugn Election 2024

Going into the 2024 General Election, it is all evident that the leadership of the country’s main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has absolutely no electorally fetching or viable performance track record on which to predicate its electioneering campaign agenda and program, other than repeating, ad nauseam, the decidedly untenable mantra of the twice-defeated, one-term former President John “Ouagadougou-Nkonfem Flying” Dramani Mahama’s desperate and scandalous plea to Ghanaian voters to be allowed, once again, to reoccupy Jubilee House, so that his kleptomaniacal cronies could, characteristically, help him to narcissistically “Correct My Past Mistakes.” You see, for Kwame Gonja, it is all about this SADA Gravy-Train Conductor and his exclusively northern-descended Co-Conductors and Passengers. Now, let Magnus Naabe RexDanquah come join me and let’s talk about “Tribalism,” with an uppercase or a capital “T.”

Someone needs to seriously and soberly remind the Bole-Bamboi native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, that the John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor-constructed and the Indian Government-financed Ghana’s Presidential Palace, was not constructed for the bizarre purpose of political and/or leadership trial-and-error experimentation by grossly incompetent career politicians like the West-Gonja native who completely and effectively plunged the country into Stygian darkness for some four-and-half of the most protracted and nightmarish years in postcolonial Ghanaian history.

Which was why when the clinically paranoid and politically jittery vanguard apparatchiks of the National Democratic Congress began to create a massive hurricane out of some allegedly stolen Biometric Voters’ Registration (BVR) laptops and some accessories, by almost instantaneously and rashly concluding that the Akufo-Addo-appointed Chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), namely, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa, may very well have conspired and colluded with some unnamed key operatives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to squirrel some of the BVR laptops out of the premises of the IEC, so as to rig up the results of the 2024 General Election, in particular the 2024 Presidential Election, in favor of the Mahamudu Bawumia-led New Patriotic Party, those of us who have been studiously following events on the ground, as it were, were not the least bit flabbergasted by this rather downright farcical attempt to impugn the integrity of the Jean Mensa-supervised upcoming watershed election even well before the very first ballot had been cast.

You see, the kleptomaniacal leadership of the National Democratic Congress are so feverishly desperate to return to Jubilee House come January 7, 2025, so that they can continue to loot the wealth of Ghanaian taxpayers and voraciously divvy up the same among themselves, that they have been trying to deploy every devious strategy in the book, as it were, to achieve their objective, except to boldly, honestly and courageously face up to the fast-looming grim reality of the glaring fact that short of the raw employment and/or deployment of the terror-underlain and crude intimidation tactics, such as those which they savagely employed in such places as Talensi, in the Upper-East Region; Kwabeng, in the Eastern Region, and several other places around the country under the watch of former President Mahama, there is absolutely no way for the overwhelming majority of Ghanaian voters and citizens to sanguinely return the worst performing twice-rejected Candidate Mahama and the National Democratic Congress to the highest and the most intellectually taxing and professionally demanding job of the land.

For ardent and seasoned election-rigging National Democratic Congress’ specialists like Mr. Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia, the hawkish National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, and Dr. Edward Omane-Boamah, the so-called Director-General of Elections of the National Democratic Congress, the timing of the recent arrests of some four low-level employees of the Independent Electoral Commission, who presently stand indicted and accused of stealing the much ballyhooed NVR laptops and other assortment of accessories, could not have come at a worse time or moment (See “EC’s Stolen BVR Kits, Laptops: One Granted Bail, Three on Remand” Modernghana.com 4/29/24).

Now, what this nightmarish news means for the Kumasi Kidnappers of the Three, Young White-Canadian Women NGO Volunteers, is that the Asiedu-Nketia and the Mahama Gang of Mafia Thugs will be compelled to go back to the metaphorical drawing board and expeditiously figure out another credible means of impugning the integrity of the IEC, in the heat of the fast-approaching December 7, 2024, General Election. This, of course, is not bound to be very easy, especially as the Albert Kan-Dapaah-managed National Security Establishment proves itself time and time again to be almost invariably at least one – and much more likely at least two steps – ahead of the National Democratic Congress’ Robber-Barons.

Here also, as was deftly and magnificently revealed in the Kumasi Kidnapping Global Infamy, it is highly likely to, ultimately, turn out that it was, after all the Mahama and the Asiedu-Nketia Gang of pathological and clinically incurable thugs who set the four arrested and criminally indicted culprits in the IEC’s stolen BVR devices case to work. As of this writing, by the way, it had been widely reported by the local Ghanaian media that more arrests involving criminal suspects in the IEC’s stolen BVR devices were underway. Hard luck for the NDC’s master-thieves, it well appears.

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]