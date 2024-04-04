ModernGhana logo
Inclusive Health for Africa marks World AIDS Day 2023 with media engagements

By Dennis Attuquayefio II Contributor
Inclusive Health for Africa (IHA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing Sexual and Reproductive Health services to marginalized communities in Ghana, with a particular focus on Northern Ghana in 2023.

To mark World AIDS Day on December 1st, IHA partnered with Curious Minds Ghana and Active Youth TV to conduct impactful radio engagements in Tamale and Accra. The goal was to stimulate discussions and activities and mobilize public support towards ending the AIDS pandemic by 2030.

Savannah Gems
Representatives from Inclusive Health for Africa were hosted on GBC-Savannah, 91.3 MHz, in the Northern Region to discuss 'Partnership with communities to mitigate HIV and AIDS.' Panelists discussed progress, challenges, and offered solutions for combating the HIV pandemic. Project Officer Miss Nannette Simms-Golo encouraged sexually active individuals to undergo Voluntary HIV Testing and Counselling screening annually. Dr. Mariam Nnabiya Abdulai urged the public to stop stigmatizing individuals living with HIV, as it hinders efforts to combat the disease.

Gems of our Time
Dr. Andrew Ziblim, Programs Director for IHA, discussed 'Leveraging Youth Leadership to Accelerate Progress to End AIDS' on Gems of Our Time. He emphasized the crucial role of young people in the fight against HIV and called for their empowerment. Dr. Ziblim also stressed the importance of focusing on vulnerable and at-risk groups often overlooked in discussions.

Active Youth Show
On Diamond Radio 93.7 FM in the Northern Region, three representatives from IHA engaged with the audience. The show highlighted the theme for the 2023 World AIDS Day celebration, 'Let Communities Lead,' underscoring the impact of communities on the global HIV response. Dr. Abdul-Hanan Saani Inusah emphasized the effectiveness of community-led initiatives in combating HIV. Dr. Rashida Gomda urged key stakeholders to involve communities in planning and implementing HIV-targeted initiatives. She also called for efforts to combat HIV stigma, emphasizing the importance of understanding and supporting individuals living with HIV.

