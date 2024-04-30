ModernGhana logo
2024 election: NDC cannot stop Bawumia’s one-touch victory on December 7 – Richard Ahiagbah

NDC Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has indicated that the party foresees a one-touch victory for flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in this year's presidential election.

In a post on social media, the Director of Communications said there is nothing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) can do to stop the Vice President’s inevitable victory.

According to Richard Ahiagbah, NPP parliamentary candidate Kwabena Boateng will win the Ejisu by-election today.

He said the victory would pave the way for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s one-touch victory.

“Ejisu will turn out in large numbers to vote for Kwabena Boateng, who is #2 on the ballot. Our victory tomorrow will herald the coming of Bawumia's one-touch victory on December 7th, 2024. The NDC can't do much to stop the inevitable victory of the NPP. It's coming,” Richard Ahiagbah said.

The Ejisu by-election started early in the morning and has progressed smoothly.

Although the NDC did not present a candidate to contest the vacant parliamentary seat, the NPP candidate Kwabena Boateng is facing strong competition from Independent Candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi who has been a three-time MP of the constituency.

