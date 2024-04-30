ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.04.2024 Headlines

Bribery allegations: EC withdraws 2 staff in ongoing Ejisu by-election, begins investigations

Bribery allegations: EC withdraws 2 staff in ongoing Ejisu by-election, begins investigations
30.04.2024 LISTEN

The ongoing by-election in the Ejisu constituency of the Ashanti region has been marred by allegations of vote buying after a video surfaced showing an apparent bribery incident at one of the polling stations.

In the video being shared widely on social media, a gentleman is seen approaching the registration table at the Fumesua Pentecost Church Polling Station and dropping an envelope in front of the presiding officer and ballot issuer.

The Electoral Commission (EC), after sighting the video, announced that it has withdrawn the two temporary staff members seen in the video.

"The video shows a gentleman approaching the table and dropping an envelope on the table manned by the Presiding Officer and Ballot Issuer," said the Deputy Chairman of operations at the EC, Mr. Samuel Tettey in a statement dated April 30.

The election management body added that investigations into the incident have commenced immediately.

“The Commission will not countenance acts which cast a slur on the integrity of the institution and will not hesitate to sanction its officials who violate its laws," the statement further read.

The EC has emphasized its commitment to transparency and integrity in the process.

The by-election was prompted by the death of the incumbent NPP MP and Deputy Finance Minister for the constituency, John Kumah.

430202441947-otjvn0y442-img3290.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Bribery allegations: EC withdraws 2 staff in ongoing Ejisu by-election, begins investigations Bribery allegations: EC withdraws 2 staff in ongoing Ejisu by-election, begins i...

1 hour ago

Ejisu by-election: 106,816 voters decide NPPs bid to retain parliamentary majority Ejisu by-election: 106,816 voters decide NPP’s bid to retain parliamentary major...

2 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 election: NDC cannot stop Bawumia’s one-touch victory on December 7 – Richa...

4 hours ago

Wife jailed 6years for cooking husband with hot water Wife jailed 6years for cooking husband with hot water

4 hours ago

Kenya Airways ponders direct flights to Kumasi Airport Kenya Airways ponders direct flights to Kumasi Airport

4 hours ago

John Setor Dumelo, NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wougon ‘It's sad; Glovo is leaving due to high taxes, currency depreciation, high fuel’...

4 hours ago

I never imagined dumsor would return — Yvonne Nelson calls on Ghanaians for 2nd DumsorMustStop vigil I never imagined dumsor would return — Yvonne Nelson calls on Ghanaians for 2nd ...

4 hours ago

Consider paying monthly stipends to pastors — Ghana Baptist Convention President tells gov't Consider paying monthly stipends to pastors — Ghana Baptist Convention President...

5 hours ago

Chieftaincy disputes remains one of the major threats to Ghanas peace — National Peace Council Chieftaincy disputes remains one of the major threats to Ghana’s peace — Nationa...

6 hours ago

Dumsor making water treatment, supply to Mfantseman Area difficult — GWCL Dumsor making water treatment, supply to Mfantseman Area difficult — GWCL

Just in....
body-container-line