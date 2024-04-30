Bribery allegations: EC withdraws 2 staff in ongoing Ejisu by-election, begins investigations

30.04.2024 LISTEN

The ongoing by-election in the Ejisu constituency of the Ashanti region has been marred by allegations of vote buying after a video surfaced showing an apparent bribery incident at one of the polling stations.

In the video being shared widely on social media, a gentleman is seen approaching the registration table at the Fumesua Pentecost Church Polling Station and dropping an envelope in front of the presiding officer and ballot issuer.

The Electoral Commission (EC), after sighting the video, announced that it has withdrawn the two temporary staff members seen in the video.

"The video shows a gentleman approaching the table and dropping an envelope on the table manned by the Presiding Officer and Ballot Issuer," said the Deputy Chairman of operations at the EC, Mr. Samuel Tettey in a statement dated April 30.

The election management body added that investigations into the incident have commenced immediately.

“The Commission will not countenance acts which cast a slur on the integrity of the institution and will not hesitate to sanction its officials who violate its laws," the statement further read.

The EC has emphasized its commitment to transparency and integrity in the process.

The by-election was prompted by the death of the incumbent NPP MP and Deputy Finance Minister for the constituency, John Kumah.