Don’t expect anything from incompetent Mahama, failed Education Minister Naana Opoku Agyemang – NPP Germany to Ghanaians

WHEN A FAILED EDUCATION MINISTER JANE NAANA TEAMS UP WITH THE SUPER LEGENDARY INGLORIOUS, INCOMPETENT JOHN MAHAMA; GHANAIANS EXPECT NOTHING BUT A COMPLETE PAIR OF SHAM AS THE END RESULT

NPP GERMANY dedicates this week's episode of its political stock taking and accountability to particularly turn the burning heat on NDC Running Mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang and his boss the ever INCOMPETENT NDC John Mahama.

It has become necessary that we assess those claiming clean hands today and shamelessly fighting back to seek to recapture power again.

Let's take our educational system for instance; It is imperative that we remember the stark realities that we have faced under the leadership of individuals who have failed to uphold their responsibilities.

NPP GERMANY would like to straighten the records that this is not merely to criticize, but to shed light on the dire consequences of incompetence and negligence in governance.

Let us cast our minds back to the tenure of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman as Education Minister, working hand in hand with the incompetent leadership of John Mahama.

Their track record speaks volumes, and it is a narrative of disappointment and disregard for the very foundation of our society: education.

Under their watch, we witnessed the implementation of policies that not only undermined the efforts of our hardworking teachers but also eroded the dignity of the teaching profession.

The introduction of the three-month salary pay policy for teachers after three years of service is not just an insult to their dedication, but a blatant disregard for their financial stability and well-being.

Furthermore, the decision to cancel the allowances for colleges of education and tertiary workers' books and research struck a blow to the aspirations of those who dedicate their lives to academic pursuits.

Education is not just about classrooms and textbooks; it is about nurturing minds and fostering a culture of intellectual growth.

Yet, under the leadership of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman and John Mahama, we saw a regression rather than progression in this regard.

It is not merely about the tangible aspects of education; it is about the vision and commitment to reform and innovate. However, their administration failed miserably in this aspect.

The lack of meaningful reforms and the failure to address fundamental issues within our education system highlight their incompetence and lack of foresight.

But perhaps most egregious of all is the inability to provide basic amenities such as chalk for schools. How can we expect our children to excel when they lack even the most rudimentary tools for learning?

This is not just negligence; it is a betrayal of trust and a disservice to the future generations of our nation.

Fellow beloved Citizens, we cannot afford to forget the gross incompetence of Mahama and his NDC.

We must hold them accountable for their failures and strive for a future where education is valued, respected, and given the priority it deserves.

Let us stand together in demanding better for our children, for our teachers, and for the future of our nation.

In summary, NPP GERMANY HAS A SPECIAL REMINDER FOR GHANAIANS AHEAD OF GHANA DECIDES VOTING DAY:

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman as Education Minister in collaboration with the INCOMPETENT one, John Mahama:*

⛔️Introduced 3 months Salary Pay Policy to teachers, after they have worked for three years.

⛔️Cancelled Colleges of Education allowance.

⛔️Cancelled tertiary workers' books and research allowance.

⛔️Zero reformation of our education system.

⛔️Couldn't provide basic amenities, such as common chalk for schools.

The works of a failed minister and her incompetent president.

NEVER EVER FORGET THE GROSS INCOMPETENCE OF MAHAMA AND HIS NDC.

May our nation continue to prosper and thrive in the years to come.We will continue to urge the good people of Ghana to vote for Dr. Bawumia and NPP to break the 8 in order to retain the NPP so that the next NPP administration in the helm of governance will continue to give off its best.

We say AYEEKOO, KUDOS to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the entire Akufo-Addo-led NPP government.

We constantly remind Ghanaians on this note that we cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past by voting back the NDC and their INCOMPETENT John Mahama into the reigns of political power.

Let The Truth Confound The Wise……

Long Live Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo!!

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana!!!

Long Live the Elephant Party!!!!

Kukruduuuu Eeeessshiii!!!!

Signed:

Nana Osei Boateng

NPP Germany Branch

Communications Director