Bawumia commissions first phase of Duayaw Nkwanta Fire Academy and Training school

Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana on Tuesday commissioned the first phase of the Duayaw Nkwanta Fire Academy and Training School (FATS) at the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The first phase of the project included a three-story classroom block with administration offices, a kitchen, a dining hall, a training square, and a two-story dormitory for both male and female trainees.

FATS was initiated in 2015 by the late Nana Boakye Tromo III, the esteemed Omanhene and President of the Duayaw Nkwanta Traditional Council in the Ahafo Region, together with his revered elders who generously donated a vast expanse of land totaling 30.28 acres to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The ceremonial sod-cutting was performed by the then Chief Fire Officer, Dr. Albert Brown Gaisie after a feasibility study conducted in 2016 to pave the way for the commencement of the ambitious project.

However, logistical, and financial hurdles delayed the project’s initiation until the year 2020 when the clarion call from the Chiefs reignited the flames of commitment.

DCFO Samuel Nana Brenya (Rtd) and the GNFS management then reaffirmed their dedication, culminating in a historic visit by the then late Chief Fire Officer, Edwin Ekow Blankson, to assure the Chiefs of the Service’s resolute commitment.

Finally, on March 15, 2023, the ground was broken to mark the commencement of the construction of Duayaw Nkwanta FATS.

Nana Boakye Bonsu, the Akwamuhene and the Acting President of Duayaw Nkwanta Traditional Council, conveyed the council’s appreciation to the government for the construction of such impressive edifices.

Nana Bonsu emphasized the importance of considering recruiting individuals from the Municipality and the Ahafo region and expressed the hope that these individuals recruited to the school would be dedicated to advancing the service and upholding its values.

GNA