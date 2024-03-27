ModernGhana logo
[VIDEO]: About ten critically ill babies may lose their lives if there’s no light — Medical Professional ‘cries’ after dumsor hit Tema General hospital

Health An ill baby on a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure CPAP machine
1 HOUR AGO
An ill baby on a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine

A medical professional at the Tema General Hospital has expressed grave concern over the potential loss of lives due to the frequent power outages affecting critical medical support in the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

In a distressing video shared by OKAY FM on Facebook, the medical professional highlighted the dire situation at the hospital, where approximately ten critically ill babies risk of losing their lives if stable electricity is not restored urgently.

The power outage has plunged the entire hospital into darkness, severely impacting essential medical procedures and equipment use.

According to the medical professional, suspected to be a nurse, despite the availability of oxygen, there is a critical shortage of flowmeters necessary for administering oxygen to patients, particularly the babies on Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines.

“There is no light, everywhere is off…there’s oxygen but there’s no flowmeter to connect.

“If we don’t get light in a few minutes, the probability that we might lose a lot of babies is high. This is Tema General hospital.

“This is not right. We have about ten critically ill babies - all on CPAP and the whole place is dark. This is the intensive care unit of the Tema General Hospital,” she lamented.

Watch video below:

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

