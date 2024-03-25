Don't engage in cybercrime to escape economic hardship - Rotimi Onadipe

As Nigerians are struggling to overcome the current economic hardship, the CEO of Internet Safety Magazine, Rotimi Onadipe, has advised Nigerians not to be involved in cybercrime as a way out.

Onadipe made the call in Ibadan on Saturday during an online safety awareness broadcast, tagged: "Say NO to Internet Abuse."

The broadcast, according to him, was meant to address the menace of cybercrime and internet abuse among youths and the society at large.

He said: "Getting involved in cyber crimes in order to overcome the current economic challenges in Nigeria is not a good option because it will cause more harm and destroy our image.

"Our reputation matters a lot. Let's not destroy our image here in Nigeria or before the international community. The current economic challenge in our country is for a while. We will soon overcome it."

"No matter the temptation we are facing as a result of the present economic hardship, let's resist it at all costs. There is no justification whatsoever for getting involved in cyber crimes to escape economic hardship," Onadipe added.