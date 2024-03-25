ModernGhana logo
Healthplus Africa Care conducts health education, screening at La-Nkwantan Madina Municipality

In a bid to combat premature mortality and illness, with the goal of reducing them by one third by 2030 and supporting the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 3.4, Healthplus Africa Care organized a two-day health awareness and screening event focused on hypertension, diabetes, and strokes.

The initiative targeted commercial drivers and other workers in the La-Nkwantana Madina Municipality of Ghana.

Citing research data from the Ghana Health Service, the Center for Disease Control (CDC-Ghana), and other relevant institutions, it was revealed that strokes currently rank as the second leading cause of death, with diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia also featuring among the top ten causes. Additionally, diabetes and hypertension are significant contributors to the rising incidence of kidney diseases in the Ghanaian population.

During the launch of the sensitization program, Mr. Prince Ishmael Dimah, Executive Director of the NGO, urged all residents of the Madina municipality to prioritize their health by undergoing regular check-ups.

He expressed concern over the recent surge in deaths and hospital admissions due to these diseases, emphasizing the importance of proactive health management.

