‘I’ve consistently shamed my critics by fulfilling all promises made to Ghanaians’ — Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he has consistently shamed his critics by fulfilling promises made to Ghanaians.

According to him, he has proven his critics wrong by fulfilling promises he made to Ghanaians.

"Anytime I pledge to do something monumental for the country, some naysayers come out with claims that I will not do it, they say my promises are empty but true to my words I have shamed them by honoring the end of my bargain,” he stated.

The President said this during the official commissioning of the Kumasi International Airport now Prempeh I International Airport.

The commissioning brought together hundreds of Ghanaians including the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Speaking to the teaming crowd on Friday, May 10, 2024, President Akufo-Addo thanked residents of the Ashanti Region for their patients.

"I thank you Asantehene and the residents of Ashanti Region for keeping faith with my government, for supporting, my government is indeed grateful to you," he stated.

For his part, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressed gratitude to the NPP government for completing the second phase of the project.

Speaking in his stead, the paramount chief of Juaben, Nana Otuo Serebour II underscored the economic importance of the airport.

He pledged the region's support to the smooth operationalisation of the newly commissioned airport.