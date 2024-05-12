ModernGhana logo
Bawumia given overwhelming endorsement in Bono East

In a remarkable display of support, residents, spanning across generations and social strata, have rallied behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, endorsing his bid as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the upcoming December 2024 polls.

The enthusiastic endorsement comes as Vice President Bawumia embarks on the second phase of his campaign tour in the Bono East Region, a pivotal area in Ghana's political landscape.

In a series of Facebook posts accompanied by images capturing the fervent support, Vice President Bawumia expressed his gratitude to the people of the Bono East Region.

"I had an exciting tour of the Bono East Region yesterday. The love, cheers, inspirational words, and chants of support from the young and old across were super amazing. I cannot thank you enough, the people of Bono East Region. Let's forge together, like never before, for a historic victory in December. It is possible!" he stated.

During his visit, Vice President Bawumia engaged with various segments of society, including the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs, where he held discussions on his vision and policies for Ghana.

Praising the invaluable contributions of the traditional leaders, he remarked, "I'm grateful to the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs for their time this afternoon in Techiman, as we held discussions on my vision and policies for our country Ghana. The contributions of Nananom were really inspiring."

Continuing his community engagements, Vice President Bawumia met with clergy, imams, and Zongo Chiefs in Techiman, where he shared his vision for the nation and welcomed suggestions from the religious and community leaders.

Reflecting on the interaction, he expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am pleased with the fruitful interaction we had, as it afforded me an opportunity to share my vision for Ghana and also receive some suggestions. I am grateful to the clergy, imams, and the Zongo Chiefs for their encouraging words and prayers."

The overwhelming show of support from the people of the Bono East Region underscores Vice President Bawumia's growing popularity and highlights the significance of the region in shaping the political landscape of Ghana. With the December polls drawing near, the Vice President's campaign continues to gain momentum, fueled by the unwavering support of the Ghanaian populace.

