Aviation sector has fully recovered from covid-19 disruption – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has declared that Ghana's aviation sector has successfully recovered from the disruptions caused by the onset of COVID-19.

He attributed this resurgence mainly to a significant increase in air passenger traffic for both domestic and international travel.

The President made these statements during the inauguration of the Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi on Friday, May 10, alongside the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and other dignitaries.

“Ghana has witnessed a substantial overall growth in air passenger traffic for both domestic and international routes. By the end of 2023, international passenger traffic stood at 2,914,661 persons, compared to 2,328,758 persons in 2019, marking a 25% increase. Meanwhile, domestic passenger traffic rose from 690,314 persons in 2019 to 775,662 persons by the end of 2023.

“This data indicates that the aviation sector has fully recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now on a trajectory for growth. My government remains committed to providing the necessary support to enable the sector to compete effectively with our neighboring countries in the West African region and beyond.

“It is crucial for all stakeholders to collaborate and fulfill their respective roles in making Ghana a prominent aviation hub in the region,” President Akufo-Addo emphasized.

The airport is set to commence full operations later this year following its inauguration, paving the way for runway expansion.

Under the management of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, the facility is currently undergoing equipment testing essential for both domestic and international flights.

With a capacity to accommodate over eight hundred thousand passengers annually, primarily from the northern and middle belt regions, the airport is poised to meet the growing demand for air travel.