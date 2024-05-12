ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
12.05.2024 Headlines

Aviation sector has fully recovered from covid-19 disruption – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-AddoPresident Akufo-Addo
12.05.2024 LISTEN

President Akufo-Addo has declared that Ghana's aviation sector has successfully recovered from the disruptions caused by the onset of COVID-19.

He attributed this resurgence mainly to a significant increase in air passenger traffic for both domestic and international travel.

The President made these statements during the inauguration of the Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi on Friday, May 10, alongside the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and other dignitaries.

“Ghana has witnessed a substantial overall growth in air passenger traffic for both domestic and international routes. By the end of 2023, international passenger traffic stood at 2,914,661 persons, compared to 2,328,758 persons in 2019, marking a 25% increase. Meanwhile, domestic passenger traffic rose from 690,314 persons in 2019 to 775,662 persons by the end of 2023.

“This data indicates that the aviation sector has fully recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now on a trajectory for growth. My government remains committed to providing the necessary support to enable the sector to compete effectively with our neighboring countries in the West African region and beyond.

“It is crucial for all stakeholders to collaborate and fulfill their respective roles in making Ghana a prominent aviation hub in the region,” President Akufo-Addo emphasized.

The airport is set to commence full operations later this year following its inauguration, paving the way for runway expansion.

Under the management of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, the facility is currently undergoing equipment testing essential for both domestic and international flights.

With a capacity to accommodate over eight hundred thousand passengers annually, primarily from the northern and middle belt regions, the airport is poised to meet the growing demand for air travel.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

'Its absolutely false' - KMA clarifies report on missing GH3 million 'It’s absolutely false' - KMA clarifies report on missing GH¢3 million

1 hour ago

Ive consistently shamed my critics by fulfilling all promises made to Ghanaians — Akufo-Addo ‘I’ve consistently shamed my critics by fulfilling all promises made to Ghanaian...

1 hour ago

Sheikh Aremeyaw Election 2024: Live up to the task — Sheikh Aremeyaw to media

1 hour ago

GES gets clearance to recruit 2022 batch of degree holders from Colleges of Education GES gets clearance to recruit 2022 batch of degree holders from Colleges of Educ...

1 hour ago

Bawumia given overwhelming endorsement in Bono East Bawumia given overwhelming endorsement in Bono East

1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo Aviation sector has fully recovered from covid-19 disruption – Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

BoG Governor Bank of Ghana to address concerns of illegal MoMo charges

1 hour ago

Dr Lawrence Tetteh "It's a shame" — Dr Lawrence Tetteh condemns galamsey

Just in....
body-container-line