Election 2024: Live up to the task — Sheikh Aremeyaw to media

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, a member of the National Peace Council, CODEO, and the Chief Imam's Advisory Board, has urged the media to uphold public trust in their work for the upcoming December 2024 general elections.

Speaking at the Joy Change-Speaker Series VII on Saturday, May 11, Sheikh Aremeyaw stressed the vital role of the media in ensuring the safety and integrity of elections, cautioning against actions that could breed confusion or mistrust. He expressed concern over existing distrust between state agencies and political parties, advising the media to avoid worsening these tensions through their reporting.

Sheikh Aremeyaw emphasized the media's constitutional duty to promote peace and stability in Ghana, stating, "Any deviation from this mandate would constitute a failure on the part of the press." He also advised discretion in selecting panelists, urging against individuals promoting divisive rhetoric. Additionally, he urged journalists to refrain from pitting political parties against each other, particularly the NDC and NPP.

Highlighting the potential consequences of irresponsible reporting, Sheikh Aremeyaw underscored the importance of stability for all Ghanaians, as chaos could lead to displacement. He noted the growing mistrust in state institutions related to electoral processes, stating, "The growing mistrust and lack of confidence in state institutions that have something to do with our electoral processes is an issue."

Given the circumstances, he noted, "there is already dangerous mistrust and the media shouldn’t add to it."