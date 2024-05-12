'It’s absolutely false' - KMA clarifies report on missing GH¢3 million

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has refuted allegations of embezzling Gh¢3 million earmarked for the construction of the Kumasi Krofrom Market.

In a press release issued on Friday, May 10, 2024, the KMA's Public Affairs Unit clarified that there had been no reports or claims from the Assembly indicating any misappropriation of funds amounting to 3 million cedis from the project budget.

This statement comes in response to recent media reports suggesting that a significant sum of money was missing from the project fund. According to the Ghanaian Times, during the 9th General Meeting of the KMA on May 8, it was revealed that a loan of GH¢5 million initially proposed for the redevelopment of the Krofrom market had been increased to GH¢8 million. However, only GH¢4.8 million had been utilized for the market project, leaving no documentation of the disbursement of the remaining GH¢3 million.

Following these revelations, assembly members called for thorough investigations to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing funds.

Contrary to these reports, the KMA's press release clarified that the Assembly had indeed agreed to a loan facility of 5 million cedis from Fidelity Bank, which had been fully repaid with interest. The document further explained that while the agreed loan amount was 5 million cedis, the bank had disbursed 8 million cedis after contractors submitted certificates to that effect, which were duly approved by the KMA.

Despite numerous attempts by the KMA to seek clarification from the bank regarding the additional disbursement of 3 million cedis, no satisfactory explanation has been provided.

The press release reiterated the KMA's commitment to transparency and accountability in its financial dealings and pledged to continue efforts to resolve any discrepancies in the disbursement of funds for the Krofrom market redevelopment project.