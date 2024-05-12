ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
12.05.2024 Education

GES gets clearance to recruit 2022 batch of degree holders from Colleges of Education

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
GES gets clearance to recruit 2022 batch of degree holders from Colleges of Education
12.05.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has, through the Ministry of Education, received clearance from the Finance Ministry to recruit the 2022 batch of trained teachers who graduated from public colleges of education across the country.

The Ghana Education Service is requesting applications from qualified persons to be considered for employment.

This newest recruitment exercise by the GES targets only trained teachers from the Public Colleges of Education who graduated in the year 2022 with a First Degree.

A press release from the office of the Director General of GES states, “The Ghana Education Service is requesting applications from qualified trained teachers who graduated with first degree from only Public Colleges of Education, to be considered for employment”.

The release further clarifies that an applicant must have completed College of Education in 2022 and has no outstanding examination or referrals, completed the mandatory National Service, Passed the National Teacher Licensure Examination, and is ready to work wherever his/her services would be needed – in order to meet the requirement for consideration.

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

'Its absolutely false' - KMA clarifies report on missing GH3 million 'It’s absolutely false' - KMA clarifies report on missing GH¢3 million

1 hour ago

Ive consistently shamed my critics by fulfilling all promises made to Ghanaians — Akufo-Addo ‘I’ve consistently shamed my critics by fulfilling all promises made to Ghanaian...

1 hour ago

Sheikh Aremeyaw Election 2024: Live up to the task — Sheikh Aremeyaw to media

1 hour ago

GES gets clearance to recruit 2022 batch of degree holders from Colleges of Education GES gets clearance to recruit 2022 batch of degree holders from Colleges of Educ...

1 hour ago

Bawumia given overwhelming endorsement in Bono East Bawumia given overwhelming endorsement in Bono East

1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo Aviation sector has fully recovered from covid-19 disruption – Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

BoG Governor Bank of Ghana to address concerns of illegal MoMo charges

1 hour ago

Dr Lawrence Tetteh "It's a shame" — Dr Lawrence Tetteh condemns galamsey

Just in....
body-container-line