Bawumia caught in his own snare?

Siddharta Gautama, popularly known as Buddha was a religious teacher and the founder of Buddhism. He lived in South Asia around the 5th century.

Buddha was known for his profound statements. He once said that there are three things that can not be hidden for long: the sun, the moon, and the truth. This means that no matter how a person tries, the truth never stays hidden.

When people lie at some point they keep the truth hidden, but it gets to a time when the truth can no longer be hidden, and this can ruin the lives of people in a worse way.

And the lives of some people who believed in a promise by Dr. Bawumia about five years ago must have been made worst.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in August, 2019, at the national celebration of Eid-uL-Adha at the Black Star Square in Accra, announced with confidence, even gaily that the Saudi King, Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has pledged to finance the construction of a medical university in the northern part of Ghana, and the building of 42 Senior High Schools in the country.

Five years down the lane nothing of the sort has been done, and people are wondering whether a king of the stature of Al Saud would want to stain his image by making spurious promises.

Could it be that the Vice President made that bogus announcement just to excite the Eid-uL-Adha celebrants on that day?

If the above can be answered in the affirmative, then it looks like our Veep has become habituated to the telling of fibs. And my worry is how such a religious and a scrupulous observer of the precepts of the Koran and perhaps the Bible could behave in a manner that is an absolute affront and provoking to the Old man above.

Anyway, the fact still remains that you can run with a lie but you cannot hide from the truth. It will catch you.

Anthony Obeng Afrane