Money Making Secrets Of Mind Power - Part 1

23.03.2024 LISTEN

You don't need money to make money. The common misconception is that you need money to make money.

However, you need to change your mindset about money.

The common mindset is that money is a scarce resource.

That's what you learn from your teachers and from the economists. Actually, economics is the study of scarcity.

This explains why 99% of people believe that money is a scarce resource.

If you want to know this is true, try to tell a rich man to give you money.

I know you've probably tried to borrow money from your rich uncle and got a shock. That is, if you have a rich uncle.

What did he say?

A big No.

What about food?

I bet you got a different response.

That's understandable because people feel ashamed to refuse you food when you're hungry.

What people don't seem to understand is that there's no difference between money and food, but they'll still refuse you money and give you food.

You buy food with money, so what's the difference?

I’ll tell you.

People think money is a scarce resource, so they won't give you the money if you ask them for it.

But that's the misconception.

Money is actually the abundant resource, because money is actually paper. It's only given value by the central bank or the federal reserve when they sign it.

At least food goes into your stomach so it's more valuable.

If people only knew, food is actually the scarcity they should preserve instead of throwing it to the garbage bin.

I’ll tell you this:

Money is actually the labor you exchange for your sweat and effort.

I wish people knew this.

But a lot of people don't have it because they don't know how to exchange their sweat and effort with money.

More accurately, they don't know how to exchange value (their sweat and effort) with money.

Instead, most people are looking for a job, which pay way less than the sweat and effort they put, because people don't know their worth.

Therefore they're paid peanuts because they don't know their value.

Do you see the difference?

That's the secret. Or the tragedy.

If you want to know your true worth, and know how to exchange it with real money in 24 hours, visit my blog: 2plustv.com