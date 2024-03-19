Knowledge Is Important For Every Leader

19.03.2024 LISTEN

The Art of Leadership

Knowledge is the condition in which you are aware of facts and realities that are true, important and relevant. A leader needs facts and realities that are true, important and relevant to be able to lead any group of people. The more educated a nation is, and the more knowledge it has, the richer it is. In fact, the life expectancy of every group is related to the amount of knowledge they have.

The importance of knowledge is of great value to a leader. If you want to become a good leader, you will need to love knowledge and wisdom and acquire them with all your heart.

SIX THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT KNOWLEDGE

Knowledge is a very valuable personal positive trait. Knowledge is so valuable that it is called a treasure.

In whom are hid all the TREASURES of wisdom and KNOWLEDGE.

Colossians 2:3

Knowledge will give you the upper hand because it is required to provide solutions. Without knowledge you cannot even begin to understand an issue nor solve it.

Knowledge is the personal trait that causes you to live a good and humble life.

WHO IS a wise man and ENDUED WITH KNOWLEDGE among you? Let him shew out of a good conversation HIS WORKS WITH MEEKNESS of wisdom.

James 3:13

Knowledge is the personal trait that causes you to be filled with grace and peace.

GRACE AND PEACE be multiplied unto you THROUGH THE KNOWLEDGE of God, and of Jesus our Lord,

2 Peter 1:2

Knowledge is the personal trait that causes you to acquire all things that pertain to life and godliness.

According as his divine power hath GIVEN UNTO US ALL THINGS that pertain unto life and godliness, THROUGH THE KNOWLEDGE of him that hath called us to glory and virtue:

2 Peter 1:3

Knowledge is a personal trait that causes you to escape the corruption of this world.

For if after they have ESCAPED THE POLLUTIONS OF THE WORLD THROUGH THE KNOWLEDGE of the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, they are again entangled therein, and overcome, the latter end is worse with them than the beginning.

2 Peter 2:20

Knowledge is a personal trait that allows you to live with weaker personalities.

Likewise, ye husbands, DWELL WITH THEM ACCORDING TO KNOWLEDGE, giving honour unto the wife, as unto the weaker vessel, and as being heirs together of the grace of life; that your prayers be not hindered.

1 Peter 3:7

The Man and the Hawk

A man had a hawk for his pet. The pet used to help him when he went hunting. One day as they went hunting the man became very thirsty because they had been walking for a long time. Just then the man saw a small stream of water dripping down a rock. He was so excited about the fresh cool water that was coming out of the rock. He took out his cup and held it out to receive the water coming from the rock above.

Just as he was about to lift the cup to his lips, his hawk pet, in a quick swoop kicked his cup, pouring out all the water. To his amazement his pet swooped down and kicked the cup each time he was about to drink some water. After the third swoop, he angrily pulled out his sword and slashed at the hawk.

He then picked up his pet hawk which lay dying in a pool of blood. But it suddenly occurred to him that his hawk must have known something that he didn't. There must have been some reason why the hawk didn't want him to drink the water. He decided to climb up the rock to see for himself. And what did he see?

There, on the top of the mountain lay a dead poisonous snake in a pool of water. It was this poisonous water that was dripping slowly down the mountain and into his cup. His pet had knowledge that he did not have. His lack of knowledge would have led to his death. His lack of knowledge made him walk into danger. His lack of knowledge made him attack his own helper. His lack of knowledge made him kill his friend. His lack of knowledge made him destroy what he needed most.

Dear friend, knowledge is a very important positive trait that will transform your life. A lack of knowledge leads to a loss of the very things that you need. A lack of knowledge leads to darkness.

But a leader gives light to the people he leads. Knowledge will change your attitude to people.

Knowledge will increase your understanding of different situations and help you to manage people better until you live in prosperity. May you be a leader who has great knowledge!

Culled from “The Art of Leadership”

www.daghewardmillsbooks.org

[email protected]

By Dag Heward-Mills