President Akufo-Addo receives new year messages from members of the diplomatic corps

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration held its annual New Year’s Greetings event at the Presidential lodge, Peduase on 4th March, 2024.

The ceremony which brought together members of the diplomatic corps provided an opportunity to foster strong ties and goodwill between Ghana and other countries as well as International Organisations.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in her welcome remarks extended appreciation to the diplomatic community for their unflinching support during the United Nations Peace Keeping Ministerial Meeting held in Accra in December, 2023.

She further noted that, the gathering of the diplomatic community at the annual New Year’s Greetings is a testament of the enduring relations between Ghana and their respective countries.

During the ceremony, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, noted the strong bond of friendship between Ghana and the countries represented as well as the mutual cooperation existing in strategic areas.

He also urged the Heads of Mission to further enhance bilateral relations between Ghana and their respective countries as bilateral cooperation has yielded positive results in the past.

The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir in his remarks indicated that the gathering of the diplomatic corps at the annual New Year’s Greetings event reflects the unity among nations and shared values required to combat challenges confronting the world.

Present at the ceremony were Government Officials, Senior Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration as well as Traditional and Religious leaders.

—Classfmonline