26.02.2024 Health

Hot weather: Persons with Asthma, other chronic respiratory conditions may suffer acute attacks – GHS cautions

Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-AboagyeDirector General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye
26.02.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has issued a press release to caution the public on the current hot weather conditions in the country.

February has been characterized by very harsh weather conditions of dryness and dust with a high Air Quality Index as reported by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is also reporting very hot conditions for the coming months of March and April.

According to the Ghana Health Service, these adverse weather conditions predispose individuals to several ill health conditions including respiratory illness and meningitis.

In a release dated February 24, the Ghana Health Service cautioned that persons with Asthma and other chronic respiratory conditions may suffer acute attacks in the current weather conditions.

“The Ghana Health Service (GHS) appreciates that, persons with Asthma and other chronic respiratory conditions may suffer acute attack or may experience worsening of their conditions.

“The increased dryness of the air may predispose persons and individuals to dehydration, especially among children and the elderly. In the northern part of the country in particular, the dry and hot weather conditions can lead to increased risk of meningitis as evident with the reported cases of meningitis though there are no outbreaks in the country,” parts of the release from the Service said.

The Ghana Health Service in its release recommends that outdoor activities should be limited especially for children and the elderly.

It also recommends the wearing of face masks to reduce exposure to dust and frequent drinking of water throughout the day to stay hydrated.

“People living with chronic respiratory conditions like asthma should continue to take their prescribed medications,” the Ghana Health Service release added.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

