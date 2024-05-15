First time voters must unite solidly behind NPP to win 2024 elections — MASLOC Deputy CEO

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Kwabena Asamoah has called on first time voters to unite solidly behind the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general polls to maintain gains made by the Free Senior High School Policy.

Mr Asamoah who doubles as the National Patron for Free SHS Graduates Association believes the free SHS policy can only be protected by maintaining the ruling NPP in the pending presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to him, it was in the interest of all Ghanaians particularly beneficiaries of free SHS to protect the policy, adding that the "protection of this policy starts from voting massively for the NPP".

He said this when the Ashanti Regional Youth Wing of the NPP embarked on a public sensitization for all first time voters to get registered in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

The sensitization program which was led by the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Rafael Sarfo Patrick on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 saw the youth wing educating hundreds of voters on some principal streets of the region including Amakom and its environ.

Speaking to this Reporter, Rafael Sarfo Patrick appealed to all Ghanaians who have turned 18 years to participate in the limited voter registration exercise.

He again called on them to vote massively for the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia for proper management of the country.

He added that, the NPP and Dr Mahamadu Bawumia remains the best option with a proven track record to implement policies that will help change the fortunes of the country.