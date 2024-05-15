ModernGhana logo
15.05.2024

I left NPP because party members flout rules — Ken Kuranchie

Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie, a former parliamentary aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has shed light on his recent departure from the party, citing concerns over its adherence to regulations.

In a recent interview with GHOne TV monitored by Mordenghana.com, Kuranchie hinted at the party's disregard for its own rules.

During his appearance on Accra FM on May 13, 2024, he elaborated on the irregularities surrounding the party's parliamentary primaries.

"The foundation of Ghana is built on the rule of law, if you are in a group that does not respect the Constitution or flouts its own rules, you can choose to remain in there or quit," he stressed in Twi, emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law.

Expressing his disillusionment with the party's lack of adherence to its own rules and regulations, Kuranchie declared his decision to part ways with the NPP.

He underscored his belief that continuing to align himself with a party that did not respect its own guidelines is a waste of time.

"I don’t like what has happened. I am not going to go around carrying a baggage on my head and constantly thinking about what I can do against the NPP, they are not important," he asserted.

Despite his past support for the NPP in the 2016 and 2020 elections, Kuranchie maintained that he harbored no resentment towards the party.

In a bold move, Kuranchie announced his intention to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections for the Okaikwei North Constituency, signaling his determination to pursue his political aspirations outside NPP.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

