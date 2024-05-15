Mahama's record outshines Akufo-Addo government in all key indicators — Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Member of NDC Communications team

15.05.2024 LISTEN

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a leading communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has argued that the previous John Mahama-led NDC administration significantly outperformed the current NPP government on key economic and social indicators.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV's ‘Face to Face’ program, Kwakye Ofosu said Ghana's debt and economic conditions were much better under Mahama in 2016 compared to now.

"Our debt was manageable, we were not bankrupt as an economy, and other indices showed that things were not as bad as we have now," he stated.

Kwakye Ofosu also cited major investments made by the Mahama administration in critical sectors like education, health, power and water, which he said put the country in a strong position.

"As of 2016, when he [Mahama] was leaving office, the country was in much better shape," the former deputy information minister remarked.

On corruption, Kwakye Ofosu argued Mahama took a firmer stance, citing the prosecution of notable NDC members like Abuga Pele, as well as the sacking of corruption-linked officials like Victoria Hammah.

"His [Mahama’s] worst performance in the corruption perception index is better than the best performance of this government," he told the host.

However, Kwakye Ofosu contended President Akufo-Addo has shielded appointees from corruption investigations and refused to punish the guilty.

"There’s no basis for comparison between the NPP and anything former president Mahama did while in office. Former President Mahama on every important indicator completely outperformed the NPP government," he stressed.