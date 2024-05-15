ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.05.2024 Politics

Mahama's record outshines Akufo-Addo government in all key indicators — Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Member of NDC Communications teamFelix Kwakye Ofosu, Member of NDC Communications team
15.05.2024 LISTEN

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a leading communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has argued that the previous John Mahama-led NDC administration significantly outperformed the current NPP government on key economic and social indicators.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV's ‘Face to Face’ program, Kwakye Ofosu said Ghana's debt and economic conditions were much better under Mahama in 2016 compared to now.

"Our debt was manageable, we were not bankrupt as an economy, and other indices showed that things were not as bad as we have now," he stated.

Kwakye Ofosu also cited major investments made by the Mahama administration in critical sectors like education, health, power and water, which he said put the country in a strong position.

"As of 2016, when he [Mahama] was leaving office, the country was in much better shape," the former deputy information minister remarked.

On corruption, Kwakye Ofosu argued Mahama took a firmer stance, citing the prosecution of notable NDC members like Abuga Pele, as well as the sacking of corruption-linked officials like Victoria Hammah.

"His [Mahama’s] worst performance in the corruption perception index is better than the best performance of this government," he told the host.

However, Kwakye Ofosu contended President Akufo-Addo has shielded appointees from corruption investigations and refused to punish the guilty.

"There’s no basis for comparison between the NPP and anything former president Mahama did while in office. Former President Mahama on every important indicator completely outperformed the NPP government," he stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ken Kuranchie I left NPP because party members flout rules — Ken Kuranchie

2 hours ago

First time voters must unite solidly behind NPP to win 2024 elections — MASLOC Deputy CEO First time voters must unite solidly behind NPP to win 2024 elections — MASLOC D...

2 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Member of NDC Communications team Mahama's record outshines Akufo-Addo government in all key indicators — Kwakye O...

2 hours ago

Government policies collapsing many Ghanaian owned Bulk Distributing Companies — CBOD Government policies collapsing many Ghanaian owned Bulk Distributing Companies —...

2 hours ago

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa If it must be done, it must be done well — African Electoral Institute to EC ahe...

2 hours ago

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa Be meticulous and diligent in the compilation of figures to avoid errors — Afric...

2 hours ago

May 15: Ghanas west coast likely to experience early morning rain, thunder — GMet May 15: Ghana’s west coast likely to experience early morning rain, thunder — GM...

15 hours ago

Establishment of fire training schools under Akufo-Addo remarkable - Joe Ghartey Establishment of fire training schools under Akufo-Addo remarkable - Joe Ghartey

15 hours ago

Abidjan-Lagos corridor: opening of the workshop to validate the results of the spatial development initiative study Abidjan-Lagos corridor: opening of the workshop to validate the results of the s...

16 hours ago

Sammi Awuku Bawumia to unveil running mate in June — Sammi Awuku

Just in....
body-container-line