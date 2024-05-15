Pilot Queen Princess Duncan, Deputy CEO of COA Research and Manufacturing Limited Company (COA-RMLC), on Tuesday, May 14, addressed a press conference to address the misuse of the COA brand.

In her opening remarks, Princess Duncan highlighted the severity of the situation, stressing its detrimental effects on COA's brand integrity and customer trust.

With unwavering resolve, she reaffirmed COA-RMLC's unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch products and service excellence, fundamental principles driving the company's mission.

Acknowledging the invaluable support of the media, Princess Duncan outlined collaborative efforts with authorities to combat brand misuse and safeguard consumer interests. She assured stakeholders of proactive measures being implemented to rectify the situation, pledging transparency and accountability throughout the process.

Concluding with a rallying call, Pilot Queen Princess Duncan urged the general public to unite to protect the COA brand's integrity.

With confidence in COA-RMLC's dedication to excellence, she called for collective action in upholding trust and ensuring the continued delivery of quality to customers.