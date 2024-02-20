Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Hundred tailors and dressmakers graduate with enhanced skills in Wa

By Naa Wononuo Salifu II Contributor
Social News Hundred tailors and dressmakers graduate with enhanced skills in Wa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

In a significant stride toward revamping Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Ghana, the Council for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has successfully overseen the graduation of a hundred tailors and dressmakers with enhanced design skills.

This initiative, part of the government's five-year strategic plan, is supported by the World Bank and falls under the $60 million Ghana Skill Development Fund (GSDF) project.

The graduation ceremony, held on February 15, 2024, marked the culmination of a 10-month program aimed at boosting productivity and providing decent job opportunities. The event, hosted at the Upper West Regional library in Wa, showcased a vibrant array of designs and styles crafted by the graduates, accompanied by an electrifying catwalk display.

Speaking at the ceremony, Saeed Abdul Mumin, the Upper West Regional Chairman of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA), emphasized the transformative impact of the training. He noted a significant improvement in participants' skills, which has not only expanded their customer base but also enabled them to tackle complex designs seen on social media platforms like TikTok.

The GSDF program, part of the broader Ghana Jobs and Skills Project, aims to create employment opportunities and foster a competitive workforce, particularly focusing on empowering women and low-income earners across Ghana.

Expressing gratitude for the support received, Mumin highlighted the pivotal role played by GSDF, CTVET, the World Bank, and service provider Halu Memorial Fashion College. He called for similar training opportunities to be extended to other districts, emphasizing the need for widespread skill development within the GNTDA.

Echoing these sentiments, Mr. Abdul Rahaman Mumin, Head of the Wa Municipal Business Advisory Centre, commended the consistent commitment demonstrated by the GNTDA throughout the project.

Kennedy Ajea, the project monitor, praised the collaborative efforts of the GNTDA and highlighted the project's ambitious goal of benefiting 42,000 individuals nationwide.

Representing Halu Memorial Fashion College, Mr. Malik Hamid Froko outlined the comprehensive training received by the beneficiaries, ranging from competitive designs like Contouring and Fabric Manipulation to Seam Finishing and Bridal Wear creation.

One of the beneficiaries, Eunice Abu, expressed excitement about the new designs learned during the program, noting the immediate financial benefits. She encouraged her peers to leverage their newfound skills to exceed customer expectations and elevate their businesses.

The graduation ceremony stands as a testament to the transformative power of vocational training in empowering individuals and driving economic growth, signaling a promising future for the Ghanaian fashion industry.

220202412320-qvmxpcb543-img-20240218-wa0008

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Govt releases GH5m to settle arrears of SHSs Govt releases GH¢5m to settle arrears of SHSs

5 hours ago

Kalpohin SHS housemaster reported to police for alleged negligence in students death Kalpohin SHS housemaster reported to police for alleged negligence in student’s ...

5 hours ago

Joseph Osei Owusu, MP for Bekwaileft and Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu ‘I’m not aware of any external attempts to remove Osei-Kyei Mensah Bonsu as Majo...

5 hours ago

MP for Ashanti Bekwai, Joseph Osei Owusu ‘There have been no changes in leadership; we're satisfied with the current one’...

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo swears-in Dr Aggrey-Darko as Head of Civil Service Akufo-Addo swears-in Dr Aggrey-Darko as Head of Civil Service

5 hours ago

Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalization Election 2024: ‘Social media noise, polls just gimmicks; Bawumia will win on the...

5 hours ago

Governs Kwame Agboza, Minority Chief Whip Don't trust Bawumia’s 50 ministers promise; his campaign team is already 40 and ...

5 hours ago

Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agboza ‘NPP has created 40-member campaign team to sell a very damaged Bawumia’ — Kwame...

6 hours ago

Samuel Atta Akyea, Member of Parliament for Akim Abuakwa South NDC's propaganda on Agyapa deal making Ghana 'unsafe' — Atta Akyea

6 hours ago

A file photo Election 2024: ‘67% percent of voters have made up their minds’ — Poll

Just in....
body-container-line