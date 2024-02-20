Hundred tailors and dressmakers graduate with enhanced skills in Wa

In a significant stride toward revamping Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Ghana, the Council for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has successfully overseen the graduation of a hundred tailors and dressmakers with enhanced design skills.

This initiative, part of the government's five-year strategic plan, is supported by the World Bank and falls under the $60 million Ghana Skill Development Fund (GSDF) project.

The graduation ceremony, held on February 15, 2024, marked the culmination of a 10-month program aimed at boosting productivity and providing decent job opportunities. The event, hosted at the Upper West Regional library in Wa, showcased a vibrant array of designs and styles crafted by the graduates, accompanied by an electrifying catwalk display.

Speaking at the ceremony, Saeed Abdul Mumin, the Upper West Regional Chairman of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA), emphasized the transformative impact of the training. He noted a significant improvement in participants' skills, which has not only expanded their customer base but also enabled them to tackle complex designs seen on social media platforms like TikTok.

The GSDF program, part of the broader Ghana Jobs and Skills Project, aims to create employment opportunities and foster a competitive workforce, particularly focusing on empowering women and low-income earners across Ghana.

Expressing gratitude for the support received, Mumin highlighted the pivotal role played by GSDF, CTVET, the World Bank, and service provider Halu Memorial Fashion College. He called for similar training opportunities to be extended to other districts, emphasizing the need for widespread skill development within the GNTDA.

Echoing these sentiments, Mr. Abdul Rahaman Mumin, Head of the Wa Municipal Business Advisory Centre, commended the consistent commitment demonstrated by the GNTDA throughout the project.

Kennedy Ajea, the project monitor, praised the collaborative efforts of the GNTDA and highlighted the project's ambitious goal of benefiting 42,000 individuals nationwide.

Representing Halu Memorial Fashion College, Mr. Malik Hamid Froko outlined the comprehensive training received by the beneficiaries, ranging from competitive designs like Contouring and Fabric Manipulation to Seam Finishing and Bridal Wear creation.

One of the beneficiaries, Eunice Abu, expressed excitement about the new designs learned during the program, noting the immediate financial benefits. She encouraged her peers to leverage their newfound skills to exceed customer expectations and elevate their businesses.

The graduation ceremony stands as a testament to the transformative power of vocational training in empowering individuals and driving economic growth, signaling a promising future for the Ghanaian fashion industry.