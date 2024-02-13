Modern Ghana logo
Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana and Raissa Child Protection support childhood cancer patients

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
The Raissa Child Protection Initiative, a child-centered NGO, with support from the Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, his Excellency Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri on Tuesday donated consumable items to the Pediatric Oncology Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The items included cartons of noodles, boxes of fruit juice, toiletries, cartons of water, soft drinks, boxes of nose masks, and cereal biscuits.

This forms part of activities by the NGO to increase awareness about childhood cancers, ahead of World Childhood Cancer Day which is commemorated each year on February 15.

The occasion also afforded the philanthropists the opportunity to encourage parents of children fighting cancer to remain hopeful that their children could survive the disease and live normal lives after treatment.

Mr Alsatarri offered words of encouragement to the parents and underscored the importance of children living happy and healthy lives.

He stated that no child deserves to endure sickness and called for an increase in access to cancer care across Ghana.

“I am very happy to join The Raissa Child Protection Initiative for this donation and visit. Seeing the way these young ones are fearlessly fighting cancer has made me quite emotional, but I am glad I made it here today to get the experience of being with them and sharing in their pain. Child protection is a cause dear to my heart,” the Ambassador added.

In furtherance, he commended the hardworking staff at the Pediatric Oncology Unit for their dedication to providing care and support to the sick children and promised to return with further support and assistance to the unit’s endeavors.

In her remarks, Ms Sambou thanked the Ambassador for the support and assured that The Raissa Child Protection Initiative would continue to promote every cause geared towards the promotion of the well-being of children in the country.

She also acknowledged the support of Mr Francis Oppong a major donor to The Raissa Child Protection Initiative, for his unwavering support for the activities of the NGO.

Expressing gratitude, Head of the Pediatric Oncology Unit, Professor Lorna Renner who received the items on behalf of the facility said the donated items would go a long way to offer some relief to the patients and their mothers.

“We are very thankful for this act of kindness. May God reward you abundantly,” she added.

