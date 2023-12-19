Achimota SHS Rastafarian student who was nearly denied admission scores 8As in WASSCE

The student with the controversial Rastafarian hairstyle nearly two years ago has excelled after scoring eight As in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Tyrone Marhguy, one of two Rastafarian students denied admission to Achimota School in 2021 due to his dreadlocks hairstyle, confirmed reports that he obtained straight As in 8 subjects in this year’s WASSCE in a video posted on X on Tuesday, December 19.

Mr. Marhguy's admission to Achimota School became a heated national debate after the school refused him entry based on their rules against students keeping dreadlocks.

His family sued the school which led to a landmark High Court ruling in May 2021 ordering the school to admit him.

In June 2023, the talented student was selected to represent Achimota School in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

This confirmed his academic prowess despite initial reservations due to his appearance.

Subsequently, Mr. Marhguy has now cemented his place in the history books of Achimota School having obtained 8As in the 2023 WASSCE.