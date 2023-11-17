Modern Ghana logo
Great to see the NMC in action — MFWA boss lauds media regulator’s monitoring exercise

Social News Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africaleft and George Sarpong, Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission
Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa[left] and George Sarpong, Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has commended the National Media Commission (NMC) for its recent monitoring exercise of television stations in Ghana.

The NMC, together with the National Communications Authority (NCA), conducted a two-week community monitoring initiative from October 31 to November 15 where citizens logged 318 complaints about unacceptable content on some TV stations.

Issues reported included money doubling schemes, money rituals, fake lotteries, occultic practices and pornography aired on stations such as Asomafo TV, Adwenpa TV, Eagle TV, Best TV, Energy TV and Diamond TV.

In a statement on X today, Friday, November 17, Mr. Braimah stated, "Great to see the NMC in action. The conduct of the said media houses, is actually inimical to the fight for press freedom.”

The MFWA boss promised his outfit’s support for the NMC's proactive approach to sanitizing the country's media space through its community-powered monitoring.

“We will continue to support the NMC to ensure the highest journalistic standard as required of it by the constitution,” he noted.

Following the monitoring, the NMC issued warnings to the television stations, asking them to cease airing pornographic, occultic, money laundering and other unacceptable content or face severe consequences.

George Sarpong, Executive Secretary of the NMC, praised citizens for their role in the exercise. "It is their productive investment that has made this possible. We also commend the active citizens who demonstrated their commitment to quality broadcasting by taking time to make the recorded complaints," he said.

Mr. Sarpong warned broadcasters that the regulatory body will brief the public on its decision regarding the stations listed in the report.

The monitoring initiative, according to the NMC, empowers citizens to participate in media oversight.

