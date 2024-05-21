Upper East Regional PURC engages rural communities in Builsa North and South Districts

The Upper East Regional Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) engaged several rural communities under their jurisdiction on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The commission, led by Regional Manager Mr. Seth Kponyo and Public Relations Officer Mr. Mohammed Adams, visited seven communities in the Builsa South district.

Their one-week outreach covered Gbedemah, Jagsaguuta, Katagra, Kanjarga, Gobsa, Chansa, and Yagaba. The community engagement aimed to sensitize customers about their rights and responsibilities, as well as reiterate the commission's mandate to serve them. The team also engaged community radio stations serving the rural areas in the Builsa South and North districts.

During their engagement, the PURC team explained the commission's functions, the processes for acquiring electricity and meters for households, the capital contribution policy, and the procedures for lodging complaints against utility providers.

Community members were informed about the commission's role in collecting and following up on customer complaints with utility providers. With the main office located in Bolgatanga, community members were told they could lodge complaints in person or via phone calls and WhatsApp.

The team also outlined the steps, timelines, and costs involved for households interested in acquiring new electricity services or separate meters. They emphasized the importance of engaging Energy Commission-certified electricians for household wiring to ensure safety and efficiency.

The capital contribution policy, which mandates that the electricity utility provider refund 60% of the incurred cost to individuals who extend electricity to a distance benefiting at least two households on the same line, was also shared. This policy aims to address issues where individuals bear the initial cost of acquiring electricity, only for other households to tap into the service without contributing to the cost.

The PURC team responded to inquiries from community members about acquiring electricity, especially in power-deficient areas like Jagsaguuta, and high billing issues. They recommended that communities without power supply formally appeal to their district assembly through elected assembly members and aspiring parliamentary candidates. On high billing issues, the commission shared energy conservation tips, including using certified electricians, proper wiring, and purchasing energy-efficient appliances instead of cheaper, high-consumption ones.

The assembly members appreciated the commission's outreach efforts and the opportunity to learn about their rights and responsibilities. Community members expressed satisfaction with the engagement, noting that it would help address their challenges with utility services.

The commission thanked the communities for their participation and reassured them of their commitment to follow up and ensure efficient utility service provision in the region.