C/R: ASA Savings and Loans holds free breast cancer screening at Sekondi Market

ASA Savings and Loans Ltd has organised a free breast cancer screening exercise for women at the Sekondi Market in the Western Region.

The exercise led by the Amanful Business Centre of the Savings and Loans company was held on Tuesday, October 31.

At the end of the important health exercise, 6 women showed breast abnormalities out of the 147 women screened.

As the leader of Holy Child Catholic Hospital at Fijai for the screening, Nurse Manager Theresa Crentsil explained during the exercise that breast cancer is the most common cancer cause of cancer deaths in women worldwide.

She said owing to this fact, creating awareness and sensitizing the public cannot be overemphasized.

Madam Theresa Crentsil further shared that Holy Child Hospital appreciates the fact that early detection of breast cancer is key in preventing the disease and promoting longevity of life.

She applauded ASA Savings and Loans for organising the free screening for the market woman while urging other companies to also do the same.

“The facility therefore wishes to appeal for support from individuals, cooperate organizations, and relevant stakeholders in creating awareness and organizing free screening programs which goes a long way to help in preventing deaths from breast Cancer,” Madam Theresa Crentsil said.

Also speaking at the programme, the branch manager of the Amanful Business Centre of ASA Savings and Loans, Miss Sabina Boateng said Breast Cancer is the most common cancer among women and the increasing number of women diagnosed in the past years has made it the world's most prevalent cancer.

She disclosed that as a concerned Savings and Loans company, they organised free breast cancer screening as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) activities.

She said such exercises are important as early detection with adequate diagnosis and available treatment gives a good chance of early cure.

On his part, the Area Manager of ASA, Mr. Samuel Odoom said investing in breast cancer awareness programs will save the lives of women.

He stressed that ASA as a company cares for the people and will continue to give back to society through various CSR activities.

