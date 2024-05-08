‘Allawa’ is here to stay; I will continue paying nursing, teacher training allowances as president – Bawumia

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured that his administration will continue paying allowances to nursing and teacher trainees when elected President.

Speaking at a Youth Connect Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, the Vice President criticised former President John Dramani Mahama for cancelling the payment of allowances to nursing and teacher trainees.

He promised that the payment of the allowances which were restored when President Akufo-Addo took over power would continue to be paid under his leadership.

“This is the type of leader who wants to come back. The leader who had no vision for free SHS. This is the leader who cancelled Nursing training allowances, this is the leader who cancelled teacher training allowances and when we said we will bring it back he said he will be prepared to lose the election. He will not bring it.

"But we have brought the allawa and I can promise you that the allawa is here to stay and I will continue paying the allawa to you,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia pledged.

In his address at the Youth Connect Town Hall Meeting, the NPP flagbearer admitted the delays in the payment of nursing and teacher training allowances.

He assures that very soon, the payments will be made regularly for timely support to nursing and teacher trainees.

“We know that it has not been regular lately but very soon it will be very regular to all of you. We are going to make sure of that,” Dr. Bawumia promised.